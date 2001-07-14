APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) (“APG”, “APi” or the “Company”) is holding an investor update meeting this morning beginning at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). It is expected that the Company may raise its value capture opportunities target from the $40 million it announced on May 4, 2022 related to the acquisition of Chubb. It is expected that the new target will be at least $80 million.

You may attend and view the presentation (live or by replay) to hear full details regarding the new value capture target and a general update on the business via webcast by accessing the following URL: https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.rampard.com%2FWebcastingAppv5%2FEvents%2FeventsDispatcher.jsp%3FY2lk%3DMjExNQ%3D%3D.

The presentation materials will be posted to the Investor Relations page of APi’s website following the event at www.apigroupcorp.com.

