The Chemours Company ("Chemours") (NYSE: CC), a global chemical company with market-leading positions in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials, announced an alliance with Bohn de Mexico, a leading commercial and industrial refrigeration equipment technology and manufacturing company with a presence in the Latin American region. As part of the alliance, Bohn de Mexico will adopt the non-ozone depleting (ODP) and low global warming potential (GWP) refrigerants, Opteon%26trade%3B+XL20 (R-454 C), Opteon%26trade%3B+XL40 (R-454A), and Opteon%26trade%3B+XL10 (R-1234yf) for its new line of BOHN Ecoflex condensing units.

"Today, users in the refrigeration industry demand efficient and affordable solutions that comply with current environmental regulations and support them in meeting their sustainability goals," said Miguel Escamilla, Chemours' Opteon™ Refrigerants Development Leader for Mexico CAC and the Andean region. "The transition to the use of low GWP refrigerants is one of the trends that will define the present and future sustainability of the HVACR industry in Mexico and the world. We are excited to provide Bohn de Mexico with our Opteon™ XL refrigerant solutions for their new line of Ecoflex refrigeration systems."

The Opteon™ XL refrigerant line offers very low GWP solutions that fit perfectly with Bohn de Mexico's new generation of Ecoflex equipment that provide cutting-edge technological innovations for optimal energy efficiency of refrigeration systems, as well as help the company meet its sustainability goals. This new equipment will enable an easier transition to sustainable technologies by reducing the need for high investment, operating costs for conversion, and adjustment to all store sizes and refrigeration requirements.

"BOHN is a leader in innovation, quality, service, and customer focus. Every day we innovate using state-of-the-art refrigeration technology, such as the adoption of Chemours' Opteon™ XL refrigerants. At the same time, we support the world to enjoy the benefit of cold in a sustainable way," commented Eloy Espinosa, Director of Engineering and Quality at BOHN.

The frozen food chain also needs an extensive and reliable spare parts supply network. The failure of a component or refrigerant for a few hours can lead to huge losses. The partnership between BOHN and Chemours will also ensure the availability of replacement products at the various locations where the systems will be installed, leveraging Chemours' network of authorized distributors that already supply traditional fluids.

In addition, Chemours continues to invest+in+the+expansion+of+its+Opteon%26trade%3B+production+capacity to help meet growing cold chain demand. When Chemours opened its Corpus Christi, Texas facility in June 2019, it more than tripled the company's Opteon™ capacity, making it one of the largest HFO-1234yf production facilities in the world, a distinction it will maintain with its recently announced expansion project. The investment, along with ongoing debottlenecking projects, will further increase Opteon™ capacity by approximately 40%.

From transportation to food vending to air conditioning, Opteon™ refrigerants offer the optimal balance of performance, environmental sustainability, safety, and cost in many downstream industries and applications. These products were developed to meet stringent global environmental regulations while maintaining or improving performance compared to the current products they replace. A recognized leader in the manufacture and supply of sustainable, low GWP hydrofluoroolefins (HFO), Chemours continues to invest in and meet the needs of its customers as they continue to transition to low GWP refrigerants.

