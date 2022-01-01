CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in Frost & Sullivan’s inaugural Frost+Radar%3A+Cloud-Native+Application+Protection+Platform%2C+2022 report. Frost & Sullivan states, “CrowdStrike is one of the fastest-growing cloud security vendors” and its “CNAPP business has gained traction globally.”

CrowdStrike’s CNAPP solution, which is both agent-based and agentless, enables organizations to detect and prevent cloud misconfigurations, achieve compliance and manage and protect hosts, virtual machines, applications, containers and Kubernetes. Delivered as part of the CrowdStrike+Falcon platform, it includes Cloud Workload Protection (CWP), Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) and container security – all purpose-built to stop cloud breaches.

In addition, CrowdStrike’s “ability to provide MDR and Cloud Threat Hunting services is seen as a differentiated selling point as compared to other competitors” according to Frost & Sullivan. CrowdStrike’s managed service offerings for cloud security include CrowdStrike+Falcon+OverWatch+Cloud+Threat+Hunting (industry’s first standalone cloud threat hunting service) and CrowdStrike+Falcon+Complete+CWP (a fully managed service to stop cloud breaches).

“CrowdStrike knows how to protect the cloud because we were born in the cloud more than a decade ago. Frost & Sullivan’s recognition of CrowdStrike as a global leader in the CNAPP market validates our adversary-focused approach, which is resonating with customers worldwide,” said Michael Sentonas, chief technology officer at CrowdStrike. “CrowdStrike delivers cloud security – powered by industry-leading threat intelligence – that creates less work for DevOps and DevSecOps teams, defends against cloud breaches and optimizes multi-cloud deployments.”

“As a leading cloud security vendor, CrowdStrike has all the ingredients needed to become a leading player in the CNAPP market with its technology and a focused go-to-market strategy in cloud security. CrowdStrike is a CNAPP leader in our Frost Radar report this year, as it is one of a few players in the market that can deliver both an agent-based and agentless CNAPP solution that provides granular visibility and strong security capabilities from build to production,” said Anh Tien Vu, Industry Principal, Cybersecurity at Frost & Sullivan. “We recognize CrowdStrike’s significant focus on cloud security, which will surely enable it to maintain robust growth momentum for its CNAPP solution in the coming years.”

CrowdStrike also recently announced it was named a winner in the 2022 CRN Tech Innovators Award for Best Cloud Security, further reinforcing its CNAPP leadership.

