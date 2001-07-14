Insight+Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), a Fortune 500 solutions integrator helping organizations accelerate their digital journey, today announced that it is the recipient of the 2022 Cisco® Americas Commercial Partner of the Year, 2022 Cisco® Americas USA East Innovation Partner of the Year and 2022 Cisco® Canada SMB Partner of the Year.

Awarded to channel partners who rise to business challenges, the Cisco Partner awards recognize superior business practices and reward best-in-class methodologies. Areas of consideration include innovative processes, architecture-led successes, strategic business outcome-focused programs, seizing new opportunities, and sales approaches.

“We are very honored to be recognized by Cisco,” said Megan Amdahl, senior vice president, partner alliances and North America transformation, Insight. “Our ambition is to be the leading solutions integrator, and the partnership and solutions that we drive with Cisco allow us to deliver the impactful business outcomes our mutual clients need to be successful. Our+partnership+with+Cisco continues to grow, and this recognition is a testament to that.”

Insight, a Cisco Gold Certified Partner with multiple Cisco Master Specializations, closely aligns with Cisco in the+most+crucial+areas to running a relevant, digital business. These include helping clients build and manage solutions for the modern workplace, modern infrastructure, modern applications cybersecurity, data, artificial intelligence and the intelligent edge.

Insight also is one of the first to achieve Cisco’s global Environmental Sustainability Specialization, offering new ways to responsibly recycle or reuse technology and help organizations achieve sustainability goals, meet government mandates and transform their businesses.

“Cisco is proud to work with partners to drive digital transformation, create powerful solutions and deliver outcomes for our customers,” said John Moses, vice president, Americas Partner Organization at Cisco. “I’m pleased to recognize Insight as the winner of three Cisco Partner of the Year awards, further underscoring its outstanding accomplishments in North America.”

Cisco Partner Summit Geographical Regional awards reflect the top-performing partners within specific technology markets across the geographical region. All award recipients are selected by a group of Cisco Global Partner Organization and regional executives.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 solutions integrator with more than 11,500 teammates worldwide helping organizations accelerate their digital journey to modernize their business and maximize the value of technology. We enable secure, end-to-end transformation and meet the needs of our clients through a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, far-reaching partnerships and 33+ years of broad IT expertise. Rated as a Forbes World’s Best Employer and a Great Place to Work, we amplify our solutions and services with global scale, local expertise and a world-class e-commerce experience, realizing the digital ambitions of our clients at every opportunity. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your enterprise, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The+Network and follow us on Twitter at %40Cisco.

