Scott%2BScott+Attorneys+at+Law+LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, continues to investigate whether the directors of Poshmark, Inc. (“Poshmark”) (NASDAQ: POSH) breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders in approving a merger with NAVER Corporation (“NAVER”) for inadequate consideration. If you are a Poshmark shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or [email protected].

Scott+Scott is investigating whether Poshmark’s board of directors failed to maximize the value of Poshmark for the benefit of Poshmark’s shareholders in connection with its announced merger with NAVER, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Poshmark’s shareholders, and whether Poshmark’s shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On October 3, 2022, Poshmark announced it had reached an agreement to be bought out by NAVER for $17.90 per share. The transaction is valued at approximately $1.2 billion.

What You Can Do

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

