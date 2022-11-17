West Coast Powerhouse Expands Galaxy's National Reseller Network

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2022 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company"), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions and school communication platforms, today announced it has secured a new reseller partnership with EKC Enterprises, Inc. ("EKC"), a leader in design and installation of customized low voltage systems on the West Coast.

Established in 2003 and headquartered in Fresno, CA, EKC has an established brand and strong customer base with a focused sales organization targeting the K-12, Higher Education, and Enterprise markets.

"EKC's presence across West Coast will quickly increase our ability to expand the G2 brand across the region through this partnership, which highlights our continued commitment to expanding our distribution channels in the US," said Gary LeCroy, Chief Executive Officer of Galaxy Next Generation. "In addition to growing our footprint, we anticipate a tremendous acceleration in all facets of our Interact, Communicate and Secure solution categories by gaining access to EKC's strong technical sales organization that has a demonstrated history in AV, Intercom, Paging, and Low Voltage integration services. We look forward to growing with EKC as a partner and key contributor to their expanding presence in the market."

EKC Enterprises prides itself on employing well-trained certified teams that can provide the absolute best solutions to help customers with their low voltage systems needs. EKC manages all projects directly with its in-house teams that follow the best standards in the industry. EKC is focused on growth within several markets, including education, government, corporate, and healthcare, and is currently number #34 in the USA on the SCN top 50 System Integrators list.

For additional information on EKC Enterprises, please visit www.ekccorp.com

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation ( OTCQB:GAXY ) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

For additional information, please visit our website at: www.galaxynext.us.

