Box, Inc. ( NYSE:BOX, Financial), the leading Content Cloud, today announced the general availability of an enhanced Box app for Zoom that enables customers to automatically save select Zoom recordings directly to Box. With this new feature, joint customers can manage their content in one place while maintaining enterprise-grade security, compliance, and governance all within Zoom.

“This new feature has been one of the most highly requested features by joint Box and Zoom Video Communications, Inc. customers,” said Diego Dugatkin, Chief Product Officer at Box. “At Box, we continuously strive to improve our integrations with third-party apps so that our users can work smarter, with less clicking and context switching between various platforms, and admins can keep sensitive content unified within one secure platform. With today’s announcement, Box and Zoom’s thousands of joint customers will be able to boost efficiency and productivity, while securely accessing their content from anywhere.”

According to a recent report from Harvard Business Review, the average worker toggles between different apps and websites nearly 1,200 times a day, spending up to four hours a week reorienting themselves after switching to a new application. Showcased last week at Zoomtopia, this deepened integration between Box and Zoom addresses the pain-point of content fragmentation across business apps, allowing joint customers to create a seamless experience between their content and meetings while preserving the security, compliance, and governance controls customers set in Box.

Now, with the enhanced Box app for Zoom, users can:

Seamlessly save Zoom Meeting recordings straight to Box by simply toggling a button.

save Zoom Meeting recordings straight to Box by simply toggling a button. Navigate back to Box to access and share Zoom audio, video and transcripts via the “My Zoom Recordings” folder.

back to Box to access and share Zoom audio, video and transcripts via the “My Zoom Recordings” folder. Maintain enterprise-grade security, compliance and governance policies by keeping Zoom recordings with all content in Box.

enterprise-grade security, compliance and governance policies by keeping Zoom recordings with all content in Box. Move or edit recordings and assign tasks to files uploaded to the dedicated Zoom recordings folder with Box Relay. Choose how long recordings can be stored with Box Governance.

This update culminates a successful year of innovation between Box and Zoom. Earlier this year, Box launched an integration with Zoom allowing Box to be the default content layer for all Zoom Team Chat channels, which enables customers to store, create, and collaborate with content directly from a Zoom Team Chat channel. Those same channels are also mapped directly to Box folders, making it easy to maintain your organizational folder structure across platforms and allowing users to stay organized right from Zoom.

"We’re thrilled to be strengthening our partnership with Box by deepening the interoperability between our two platforms,” said Arun Janakiraman, Lead Product Manager of Zoom Apps. "With these new enhancements, joint customers have the ability to record and save Zoom Meetings directly in Box, while also allowing Box to be the default content layer for all Zoom Team Chat channels. These continued updates help customers decide how to keep content secure, while making teamwork more streamlined and simplifying the overall experience.”

More information on today’s news can be found on the Box+Blog and customers can download the Box app for Zoom integration from the Zoom App Marketplace here.

About Box

Box ( NYSE:BOX, Financial) is the leading Content Cloud, a single platform that empowers organizations to manage the entire content lifecycle, work securely from anywhere, and integrate across best-of-breed apps. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading global organizations, including AstraZeneca, JLL, Morgan Stanley, and Nationwide. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Visit box.com to learn more. And visit box.org to learn more about how Box empowers nonprofits to fulfill their missions.

