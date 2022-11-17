Front Row Advisors LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 918 stocks valued at a total of $193.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(11.74%), MSFT(4.14%), and NVDA(2.39%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Front Row Advisors LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Front Row Advisors LLC bought 16,660 shares of NYSE:PKG for a total holding of 16,700. The trade had a 0.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $135.29.

On 11/17/2022, Packaging Corp of America traded for a price of $128.87 per share and a market cap of $11.91Bil. The stock has returned -1.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Packaging Corp of America has a price-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-book ratio of 3.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.25 and a price-sales ratio of 1.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Front Row Advisors LLC bought 5,425 shares of NAS:ADBE for a total holding of 5,912. The trade had a 0.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $378.38.

On 11/17/2022, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $336.86 per share and a market cap of $156.08Bil. The stock has returned -49.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-book ratio of 10.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.81 and a price-sales ratio of 9.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Front Row Advisors LLC bought 14,335 shares of NAS:GOOG for a total holding of 16,475. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.66.

On 11/17/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $98.89 per share and a market cap of $1,276.03Bil. The stock has returned -33.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-book ratio of 5.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.63 and a price-sales ratio of 4.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Front Row Advisors LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:SAP by 14,402 shares. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.32.

On 11/17/2022, SAP SE traded for a price of $111.57 per share and a market cap of $130.62Bil. The stock has returned -19.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SAP SE has a price-earnings ratio of 37.95, a price-book ratio of 2.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.81 and a price-sales ratio of 4.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Front Row Advisors LLC reduced their investment in OTCPK:SIEGY by 20,584 shares. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.05.

On 11/17/2022, Siemens AG traded for a price of $67.28 per share and a market cap of $108.24Bil. The stock has returned -20.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Siemens AG has a price-earnings ratio of 42.34, a price-book ratio of 2.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.74 and a price-sales ratio of 1.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

