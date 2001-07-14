In recognition of ComEd’s successful efforts to drive more reliable and resilient energy for its customers, PA Consulting yesterday presented the electric company the 2022 ReliabilityOne® Outstanding System Resiliency Award.

The ReliabilityOne® Award is presented to a company that has optimized system resiliency efforts, worked to mitigate climate change impacts on its system, and integrated planning efforts including reliability and grid modernization initiatives.

“We are grateful to be recognized for the positive impact our investments in a reliable and resilient power grid have delivered for customers,” said Terence+Donnelly, president and COO of ComEd. “The families and businesses we serve have benefited from significantly fewer and shorter outages as a result of the work we’ve done in the last decade to strengthen and modernize our system.”

ComEd has made investments to harden its system and bring greater resiliency during severe weather and other events. The company has also introduced advanced technology like a first-of-its-kind superconductor technology installation, connecting two substations, that provides additional resilience to families and businesses should one of the substations be impacted by extreme weather or other threats.

Recent benchmarking also shows that ComEd+has+the+top+reliability+of+any+utility+in+the+U.S. Overall reliability for the first 10 months of 2022 was better+than+in+any+prior+year and 82 percent better than when ComEd began to increase its smart grid improvements in 2012. More than 3.6 million of ComEd’s 4.1 million customers have experienced either zero or no more than one outage in 2022. Since it began its smart grid investments, ComEd and its more than 6,200 employees have helped customers avoid nearly 19 million outages, saving more than $3 billion in outage-related costs.

At the same time, the electric company has achieved industry-leading value with an average+bill+lower+than+49+of+50+states, based on an analysis of the latest information from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). The average monthly ComEd customer bill currently is lower than it was last year, even as inflation has driven many costs higher, and is no greater than it was 10 years ago.

“Grid sustainability continues to be a major issue that the industry must takemore seriously,” said Gregg Edeson and Derek HasBrouck, PA Consulting’s ReliabilityOne® Co-Program Directors. “This year we are celebrating utilities who are providing high levels of reliability and resilience while integrating clean energy assets and greater clean resource diversity into their operations. Congrats to ComEd for their clean energy efforts.”

All utilities operating dense electric delivery networks in North America are eligible for consideration for the ReliabilityOne® Awards. There are eight metropolitan service regional awards including Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Plains, Mountains, West, Southeast, and Southwest. The selection of provisional recipients is based primarily on system reliability statistics that measure the frequency and duration of customer outages.

After provisional recipients are selected, each company undergoes a certification process, which provides an independent review and confirmation of the policies, processes and systems used to collect, analyze and report a company's reliability results.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117006080/en/