Revolutionary Location-Based Device ID Targeting

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2022 / Specificity Inc. (OTCQB:SPTY) (the "Company"), a full-service digital marketing firm that delivers cutting-edge marketing solutions, today announced its digital marketing platform PickPocket will launch by the end of the year.

PickPocket exemplifies Specificity's mission to deliver the latest digital marketing technology to companies of all sizes making them nationally, regionally and locally competitive.

PickPocket provides location-based device ID extraction in a self-serve platform wherein users can define the parameters of their own campaign. Users on PickPocket are in total control of their campaign and can dictate spend level, locations to target, and the duration of the campaign. Forty-eight hours after the campaign is complete, PickPocket clients get an email containing detailed analytics, including foot traffic attribution reporting. This analytical reporting informs the client how many people physically visited their location out of all the device IDs that were marketed to during the campaign. The report also contains tracking for impressions, clicks, form fills, and ecommerce conversions where appropriate.

Jason Wood, Chief Executive Officer of Specificity, commented, "After the fallout from the iOS update, Social Media giants and Big Tech are struggling to keep their marketing platforms effective due to 96% of users opting out of app tracking. While Big Tech and the Social Media giants have made marketing to targeted audiences more difficult, dramatically more expensive, and also forcing you to target broader audiences, we have developed PickPocket to address the void left in the market. It aims to compete with the marketing mechanisms in social media companies by offering very granular targeting. Once fully launched, we will ramp the marketing, visibility and awareness for PickPocket."

About Specificity, Inc.

Specificity, based in Tampa, Florida, is a full-service digital marketing firm that delivers cutting-edge marketing solutions to business-to-business clients as well as business to consumer clients. Our core mission is to offer our clients the most advanced audience targeting capabilities out there. We believe that precision targeting is the key to building the most successful marketing campaigns possible. Specificity has developed tools that allow it to identify and market to people who are actively in the buying cycle. Specificity takes advantage of the real-time messaging opportunities digital marketing offers to give small and medium-sized businesses a fair chance at online traffic.

For further information about Specificity Inc. and the range of digital marketing solutions offered, visit - https://www.specificityinc.com/ . Specificity also has a growing online community across social media, including Facebook and LinkedIn . Specificity is a publicly traded company, ticker symbol #SPTY.

For more information, please contact:

ClearThink Investor Relations, Investor Relations

[email protected]

Jason Wood, CEO

[email protected]

