Seth Klarman (Trades, Portfolio) recently released the 13F portfolio updates for The Baupost Group’s third quarter of 2022, which ended on Sept. 30.

The Baupost Group is a hedge fund company founded by Harvard Professor William Poorvu in 1982. Based in Boston, the long-only fund invests in a wide range of securities, from common stock to liquidations and distressed debt. Klarman is the portfolio manager and believes that a solid investing strategy should never ignore risks in the pursuit of absolute returns, which is one of the three pillars of his investing philosophy. The other two are to analyze losses before gains and to forget about macro conditions, focusing only on the investment idea.

The firm’s most significant trade of the quarter was the sale of its entire Intel Corp. (INTC) position. Baupost’s top new buy was Lithia Motors Inc. ( LAD, Financial), and it also reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc.’s non-voting shares ( GOOG, Financial) while adding to Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD).

Investors should be aware that 13F reports do not provide a complete picture of a guru’s holdings. They include only a snapshot of long equity positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They do not include short positions, non-ADR international holdings or other types of securities. However, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Intel

Baupost exited its 8,724,431-share stake in Intel (INTC), which previously took up 4.84% of the equity portfolio. During the quarter, shares traded for an average price of $34.09. GuruFocus estimates the holding netted a loss of approximately 16.33% based on available data.

Intel is a divisive name among the value investing community. This fallen giant has lost the near-monopoly that it once held over the PC processor market, which has been a huge blow both to its growth and its valuation. Over the past few years, investors have grown tired of the company repeatedly over-promising and under-delivering.

The company is pinning its hopes for future growth on financial incentives provided by the U.S. government to build domestic semiconductor fabrication facilities. This is a tough market to turn a profit in, and while success could indeed return Intel to growth, a large part of this thesis relies on favorable government policy.

As of Nov. 17, shares of Intel traded around $29.60 for a market cap of $123.01 billion and a price-earnings ratio of 9.17. The GF Value chart rates the stock as significantly undervalued.

In the below chart, we can see Intel’s per-share revenue and earnings have fallen off a cliff in the second and third quarters of this year. The company attributes this to a combination of a rapid decline in economic activity and poor execution on Intel’s part.

Lithia Motors

The firm’s top new buy was Lithia Motors ( LAD, Financial). Baupost bought 250,000 shares of the stock, giving it a 0.93% weight in the equity portfolio at the quarter’s average share price of $261.28.

Lithia Motors is an American automotive retailer based in Medford, Oregon. Though it was founded in 1946, it did not really become a growth stock until recent years when it began executing an aggressive dealership acquisition strategy in a bid to become the nation’s top auto dealer.

Following initial success, the company plans to continue its aggressive growth strategy, driven by acquisitions and connected e-commerce offerings, as it aims to consolidate the more fragmented parts of the U.S. automobile retail industry. Even if the U.S. economy enters a recession, the short-term hit to Lithia Motors’ business could be mitigated by the ability to make important acquisitions at discount prices.

Shares of Lithia Motors changed hands for around $234.66 apiece on Thursday for a market cap of $6.37 billion and a price-earnings ratio of 5.22. The GF Value chart rates the stock as a possible value trap due to the combination of a declining share price and a weak balance sheet with a cash-debt ratio of 0.03.

The company has achieved impressive growth in recent years with a three-year revenue per share growth rate of 17.7% and a three-year earnings per share without non-recurring items growth rate of 49.8%.

Alphabet

Baupost slashed its stake in Alphabet’s non-voting shares ( GOOG, Financial) by 2,000,000, leaving a remaining holding of 1,376,280 shares. The trade trimmed 3.25% off the equity portfolio. Shares averaged $111.66 apiece for the quarter.

Based in Mountain View, California, Alphabet is a multinational conglomerate that was formed as part of a restructuring of Google in 2015, in which Alphabet became the parent company of Google and several former Google subsidiaries.

Alphabet’s Google is the world’s leading search engine by a long shot, and its Maps application is also widely utilized, both of which bring in hefty advertising revenues. Despite its business strengths, the stock is often sold to make room for other positions as wariness grows over how long the company can keep its spot as top dog of the internet.

Alphabet’s stock price traded around $98.50 on Nov. 17 for a market cap of $1.27 trillion and a price-earnings ratio of 19.56. The stock is significantly undervalued based on its GF Value chart.

Despite already being a massive company, Alphabet has continued to grow in recent years, though the past few quarters have shown some declines, especially on the bottom line.

Warner Bros. Discovery

The firm added another 11,000,000 shares to its Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) holding for a total of 29,000,000 shares, boosting the equity portfolio by 2.18% at the quarter’s average price of $13.59 per share.

This past April, Discovery and WarnerMedia officially closed their long-awaited merger deal to create one entertainment giant in order to drive value creation and take advantage of business synergies. The newly combined company aims to improve its competitive standing against other television streaming companies.

According to CEO David Zaslov, the company “offers the most differentiated and complete portfolio of content across film, television and streaming.” As a leader in informational television content, Discovery undeniably has a unique product to offer alongside WarnerMedia’s entertainment focus, which helps differentiate it from competitors.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery traded around $10.96 each on Thursday for a market cap of $26.62 billion. The company is currently not profitable, but the price-sales ratio of 0.62 is less than a third of its historical median. The GF Value chart rates the stock as a potential value trap based on a declining share price coupled with a lack of profitability.

As the chart below shows, the two post-merger quarters we have seen so far have brought per-share declines in both the top and bottom lines. This is partially due to the company’s focus on growth over profitability, but some can also be attributed to shareholder dilution due to the merger.

Other notable Baupost trades for the quarter included an addition to Willis Towers Watson PLC ( WTW, Financial), a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. ( FIS, Financial) and the sale of Nexstar Media Group Inc. ( NXST, Financial).

When the quarter ended, Baupost’s 13F equity portfolio consisted of shares in 45 stocks valued at a total of $5.79 billion. The turnover for the quarter was 7%.

The top holdings were Liberty Global PLC ( LBTYK, Financial) with 13.63% of the equity portfolio, Qorvo Inc. ( QRVO, Financial) with 9.29% and Liberty SiriusXM Group ( LSXMK, Financial) with 8.97%.

By portfolio weight, the firm was most invested in communication services and technology stocks.