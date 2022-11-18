Recent announcement with Top 10 National Medical Distributor underscores Company's expanded footprint

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2022 / Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY) ("Biotricity" or the "Company"), a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, provided a recap of its recent operational and corporate activities and discussed the Company's distribution strategy for the second half of FY 2023 ending March 31, 2023.

Recent Operating and Corporate Highlights

Recently signed a distribution agreement with a Top 10 US medical distributor for sales of its flagship cardiac monitoring solutions, Bioflux and Biotres. This partnership further expands the Company's commercialization opportunities to reach its target total addressable market of approximately $6 billion

Continued expansion of Biotricity's sales network, combined with a 95% customer retention rate, that together drive Biotricity's growing base of recurring revenue

The Company's Bioheart personal cardiac monitor won TIME's Best Inventions of 2022

Awarded $250K NIH grant from the National Heart, Blood, and Lung Institute for AI-enabled real-time monitoring and predictive analytics for stroke due to chronic kidney failure

Surpassed 2 billion recorded and analyzed heartbeats for atrial fibrillation (A-fib)

Launched proprietary BiocareTM cardiac disease management solution after two successful pilots at Oklahoma & Kentucky clinics

Looking ahead, Biotricity's strategy is to strengthen cash flow, reduce capital expenditures, capture market share of this fast-growing marketplace, drive top-line growth and enhance its industry position through unrivalled customer and physician/partner service. As such, the Company is cross- and up-selling its full suite of cardiac monitoring products to its customer base to position itself as the leading provider of a complete, AI-enabled, cloud-based cardiac ecosystem -- creating a deeper, more impactful relationship with healthcare providers and patients.

Additionally, having established its product and technological position, Biotricity is initiating a far more extensive distribution strategy focused on partnering with medical device distributors with large salesforces to create a much wider, branded footprint within the market.

Upcoming Catalysts and Growth Drivers

Broadening the distribution and reach of its comprehensive suite of cardiac care management products and services

Additional agreements with hospitals, vendors and medical device distribution outlets

New product developments anticipated within the next several months

Expected continued revenue growth while reducing capital expenses thus advancing towards profitability

Dr. Waqaas Al-Siddiq, Founder & CEO of Biotricity, commented, "During the first half of fiscal 2023, we have made significant operational achievements that have contributed to the success of our Bioheart device, and the growth and adoption of our cardiac ecosystem in the medical space. We are actively working with several hospitals, vendors and distributors and are heavily focused on broader distribution for our cardiac care solutions. Our recent agreement with a Top 10 national medical device distributor underscores our focus on the expansion of our footprint. New product development is in our DNA and opens new revenue channels while reinforcing the value and application of our ecosystem. With these catalysts actively underway, we fully expect revenue to continue to grow, shortening our path to profitability."

About Biotricity

Biotricity is reforming the healthcare market by bridging the gap in remote monitoring and chronic care management. Doctors and patients trust Biotricity's unparalleled standard for preventive & personal care, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for chronic conditions. The company develops comprehensive remote health monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer markets. To learn more, visit www.biotricity.com

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

