Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE: WMS) (“ADS” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative water management solutions in the stormwater and on-site septic wastewater industries, today announced that the Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) released a new special specification that approves the use of thermoplastic pipe in storm sewer and culvert applications statewide.

Scott Barbour, President and Chief Executive Officer of ADS commented, “Today’s announcement marks further progress on ADS’ long-term growth strategy to capture additional market share in our priority growth states. We will now be able to compete on state stormwater projects in Texas. Growing in the Texas public stormwater market is a key component of the long-term ADS strategy to drive material conversion through our proven market share model. This will take time to fully implement as we work with district offices and design engineers for inclusion on project specifications. We expect activity to ramp up over the next several years as we increase acceptance with contractors and engineers in Texas.”

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems is a leading manufacturer of innovative stormwater and onsite septic wastewater solutions that manages the world’s most precious resource: water. ADS provides superior drainage solutions for use in a wide variety of markets and applications including commercial, residential, infrastructure and agriculture. ADS delivers tremendous service to its customers with the industry’s largest company-owned fleet, an expansive sales team, and a vast manufacturing network of approximately 70 manufacturing plants and 37 distribution centers. ADS is the largest plastic recycling company in North America, ensuring over half a billion pounds of plastic is kept out of landfills every year. Founded in 1966, ADS’ water management solutions are designed to last for decades. To learn more, visit the Company’s website at www.adspipe.com.

