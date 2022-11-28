ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML, Financial) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|14-Nov-22
|13,432
|€554.8423
|€7,452,641.77
|15-Nov-22
|16,864
|€574.9356
|€9,695,713.96
|16-Nov-22
|20,551
|€561.8940
|€11,547,483.59
|17-Nov-22
|-
|-
|-
|18-Nov-22
|2,204
|€572.9858
|€1,262,860.70
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
|Media Relations Contacts
|Investor Relations Contacts
|Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18
|Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
|Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494
|Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771