Galvanize, one of the nation’s leading providers of software engineering training, has announced the appointment of Jaime Matyas as Chief Executive Officer and President of the Galvanize Foundation. Ms. Matyas has held the roles in an interim capacity since January.

In that time, Ms. Matyas has successfully led and contributed to a variety of strategic initiatives, including partnerships, Veteran programs, and Galvanize Foundation projects, that are aimed at accelerating the company's goal of increasing the participation of under-represented populations in technology careers.

“It’s an honor to continue the exciting and important work at Galvanize. I’ve been inspired by the team’s innovative spirit and its commitment to serving our students, alumni, partners, and clients,” said Matyas. “I look forward to continuing to grow the Galvanize and Hack Reactor brands and build on our reputation for empowering learners and leaders to make an impact through technology.”

The news comes as Galvanize’s parent company, Stride%2C+Inc. (NYSE: LRN), reported its seventh consecutive year of revenue growth driven by career learning, including a 24.4%25+growth+in+adult+learning revenue compared to first quarter 2022. Stride – one of the nation’s leading technology-based education companies – maintains a portfolio of career learning brands and programs targeting a variety of fields including IT and healthcare for students of all ages.

Prior to joining Galvanize, Ms. Matyas served as president of Hatrix Advisors, a social impact strategy and consulting firm, supporting innovative clients in the ESG space including The Nature Conservancy, Techbridge Girls, and The Leadership Circle. Ms. Matyas served as CEO and President of the Student Conservation Association and spent twenty years in various leadership roles at the National Wildlife Federation (NWF), including SVP of Marketing, Chief Operating Officer, and Executive Vice President, where she launched new products and award-winning programs to expand the supporter base, championed new partnerships to diversify funding sources, and improved operations.

A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and the Wharton School’s Executive Education Program, Ms. Matyas is a certiﬁed Black Belt in Innovation Engineering from Eureka! Ranch and a Diversity and Inclusion Leadership Fellow with the Leadership Center for Excellence. Ms. Matyas has been recognized by the Washington Business Journal’s Women Who Mean Business and JWI’s Woman to Watch awards.

For more information about Galvanize, visit www.galvanize.com.

About Galvanize

Galvanize is the leading educator for rapid career and organizational transformation. Galvanize programs are designed for anyone with motivation to succeed, regardless of education, experience, or background. With 12,000+ graduates bringing their talents to more than 2,250 companies, Galvanize is a leader in technical education, empowering learners and leaders across industries to propel careers and businesses forward and make an impact through tech. Galvanize is a subsidiary of Stride%2C+Inc. (NYSE: LRN), a premier provider of innovative, high-quality online and blended education solutions, curriculum, and programs to students, schools and enterprises in primary, secondary and post-secondary settings. Learn more at www.galvanize.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005112/en/