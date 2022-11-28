VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2022 / Trifecta Gold Ltd. (TSX-V:TG) ("Trifecta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from recent work at its 100% owned Treble project, located in the Dawson Range Gold Belt of west central Yukon.

Highlights include:

Rock sampling returned 2.15 g/t gold from Anomaly C.

The newly delineated Anomaly D defined by a 1,200 x 1,300 m circular magnetic feature with coincident anomalous gold- and copper-in-soil values.

Hand trench graded 0.453 g/t gold over 6 m, including 1.505 g/t gold over 1.0 m from Anomaly A.

The Treble property is located midway between Western Copper and Gold Corporation's Casino deposit, the largest copper and gold deposit in the Yukon, and Rockhaven Resources Ltd.'s Klaza deposit, a high-grade gold-silver deposit (Figure 1). The property is underlain by metamorphosed sedimentary and granitic rocks that are intruded by Cretaceous granitic plutons and quartz-feldspar porphyry dikes similar to host rocks of nearby porphyry-related gold-silver and copper deposits. The property lies in the vicinity of the regionally significant Big Creek fault, which is associated with Late Cretaceous mineralization along its length.

Figure 1. Location of the Treble property

During summer 2022 Trifecta expanded its claim block and conducted mapping, prospecting, and rock sampling within zones of anomalous soil geochemistry as well as soil sampling on the new claims (Anomaly D) and infill soil sampling at Anomaly C.

Within Anomaly A, a 6 m trench dug up-slope of a 2011 grab sample of hydrothermal breccia that returned 14.15 g/t gold exposed sub-outcrop of brecciated, silicified and altered schist.A continuous chip sample averaged 0.453 g/t gold over 6 m, including 1.505 g/t gold over 1.0 m (Photo 1). The subcrop exposed in the trench comprised oxidized to limonitic quartzite to psammitic schist hosting cavities infilled with euhedral quartz, minor quartzite crackle breccia, as well as hydrothermal breccia with clasts of quartz supported in a fine-grained, dark grey, siliceous matrix. This area broadly coincides with a magnetic low geophysical anomaly.

Infill soil sampling at Anomaly C returned values up to 880 ppb gold. A prospecting pit dug near this peak soil value discovered strongly oxidized material grading 2.15 g/t gold, 20.3 g/silver, and above detection limit (>10,000 ppm) arsenic (Photo 2).

Six new claims were staked to cover a circular magnetic feature (Anomaly D) near the western side of the property. Soil sampling returned strongly anomalous copper and gold values (up to 301 ppm Cu and 156 ppb Au) over a 1,200 by 1,300 m area (Figures 2 and 3). The geophysical response in this area is similar to hydrothermally altered and mineralized Late Cretaceous granitic intrusions elsewhere in the Dawson Range Gold Belt.

Anomaly E lies subparallel to Anomaly A and is a 2000 by 500 m elongated band of weakly to strongly anomalous soil response for gold (up to 648 ppb) and arsenic (up to 810 ppm) that broadly overlaps a juxtaposed magnetic low and high that is associated with a Casino Suite intrusion.

Figure 2. Gold-in-rock geochemical results from all programs over FVD magnetic data Figure 3. Gold-in-soil geochemical results from all programs over FVD magnetic data

The geophysical and geochemical anomalies, coupled with mapped outcrops and mineralized rock samples at surface suggest evidence for a large hydrothermal system related to Late Cretaceous granitic intrusions.

Trifecta thanks the Yukon Government for awarding the Company a Yukon Mineral Exploration Program (YMEP) grant for Target Evaluation at the Treble project in 2022. Under the YMEP the Yukon Government provides successful applicants funding to support mineral exploration activities for 50% of eligible expenditures to a maximum of $40,000.

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Heather Burrell, P.Geo., a senior geologist with Archer, Cathro & Associates (1981) Limited and qualified person for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101.

About Trifecta Gold Ltd.

Trifecta is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration company dedicated to increasing shareholder value through the discovery and development of 100% held gold projects in Yukon and Nevada. Initial drilling at its Yuge Gold Project, located in northern Nevada, has identified multiple broad zones of gold mineralization near historical high-grade mines. The Company's Eureka Project hosts an 8 x 2.5 km belt of surface showings and anomalous gold-in-soil that straddle the headwaters of two of the most productive placer creeks in Yukon's southern Klondike Goldfields.

