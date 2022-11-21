First Growth Investment Manager LP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

101A CLAY STREET SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94111

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 31 stocks valued at a total of $63.00Mil. The top holdings were TEAM(8.79%), PAYC(7.32%), and ADSK(7.05%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were First Growth Investment Manager LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 56,590-share investment in NYSE:ZEN. Previously, the stock had a 5.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $75.89 during the quarter.

On 11/21/2022, Zendesk Inc traded for a price of $77.48 per share and a market cap of $9.63Bil. The stock has returned -20.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zendesk Inc has a price-book ratio of 27.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -45.43 and a price-sales ratio of 5.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

First Growth Investment Manager LP reduced their investment in NAS:ABNB by 20,000 shares. The trade had a 2.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.83.

On 11/21/2022, Airbnb Inc traded for a price of $95.71 per share and a market cap of $60.60Bil. The stock has returned -51.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Airbnb Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 39.88, a price-book ratio of 10.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.79 and a price-sales ratio of 7.89.

First Growth Investment Manager LP reduced their investment in NYSE:TWLO by 17,157 shares. The trade had a 1.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.91.

On 11/21/2022, Twilio Inc traded for a price of $45.89 per share and a market cap of $8.46Bil. The stock has returned -83.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Twilio Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -7.43 and a price-sales ratio of 2.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

First Growth Investment Manager LP reduced their investment in NAS:ZI by 39,500 shares. The trade had a 1.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.47.

On 11/21/2022, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc traded for a price of $27.51 per share and a market cap of $11.10Bil. The stock has returned -64.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 59.80, a price-book ratio of 5.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 42.14 and a price-sales ratio of 10.91.

The guru sold out of their 18,500-share investment in NYSE:AVLR. Previously, the stock had a 1.69% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $89.61 during the quarter.

On 11/21/2022, Avalara Inc traded for a price of $93.48 per share and a market cap of $8.28Bil. The stock has returned -47.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Avalara Inc has a price-book ratio of 8.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -67.76 and a price-sales ratio of 10.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

