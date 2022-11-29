Hologic to Webcast Presentation at the 5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) announced today that the Company will present virtually at the 5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 2:40 p.m. Eastern Time.

The fire-side chat presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed through a link on the investor’s section of Hologic’s website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.hologic.com. The webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Hologic, Inc.

Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women’s health and well-being through early detection and treatment. For more information on Hologic, visit www.hologic.com.

SOURCE: Hologic, Inc.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221122005153r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005153/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles