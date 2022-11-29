BOTHELL, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2022 / VaporBrands International, Inc. dba E-Cite Motors Group, (OTC PINK:VAPR) announced that an interview with COO Gene Langmesser at SEMA answering questions submitted by shareholders, prospective customers, and other interested parties releasing new details, and showing E-Cites Booth at the SEMA show is now available at www.ecitemotors.com.

In the interview conducted by EV Auto Insider www.evautoinsider.com Gene addressed topics submitted along with specific updates from t E-Cite Motors booth located on Celebrity Row at the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

E-Cite Motors COO Gene Langmesser commented: "The SEMA Show was extremely productive for us from both a customer and supply standpoint. I hope the interview helps our customers and shareholders gain a better understanding of how we are progressing as a company and our presence at the SEMA Show."

Note* E-Cite's vehicles are in no way categorized as "Kit Cars" as they are manufactured new vehicles.

About VaporBrands International, dba E-Cite Motors

www.ecitemotors.com (OTC PINK:VAPR) is a publicly traded company based in Bothell that is developing for manufacturing, state of the art electric vehicles utilizing the latest in technologies with a flare of some of the iconic autos of the past. VAPR recently acquired 100% ownership in E-Cite Motors, Acclaimed Automotive www.acclaimedauto.com, and N2A Motors www.n2amotors.com a California-based custom auto manufacturer and car factory specializing in designing, engineering and building prototype, concept, and limited production vehicles for OEMs, corporations, movies, and private owners. N2A was led by legendary designer Gene Langmesser who now serves as the COO of the combined operations.

