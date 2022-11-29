Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) (“Denbury” or the “Company”) today announced that it will host a CCUS Business Outlook webcast on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. The live webcast will feature presentations by Chris Kendall, President and CEO, Nik Wood, Senior Vice President of Denbury Carbon Solutions, and other members of executive management, who will review the Company’s CCUS strategy, growth plans, and financial projections.

The presentation is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. CST and conclude around 11:30 a.m. CST, including a question & answer session. To register for the virtual event, individuals should visit CCUS+Business+Outlook+Event or the Events and Presentations page on the Company’s Investor Relations website, www.denbury.com. A replay of the event will be available at the same website shortly following the conclusion of the broadcast.

ABOUT DENBURY

Denbury is an independent energy company with operations and assets focused on Carbon Capture, Use and Storage (CCUS) and Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. For over two decades, the Company has maintained a unique strategic focus on utilizing CO 2 in its EOR operations and since 2012 has also been active in CCUS through the injection of captured industrial-sourced CO 2 . The Company currently injects over four million tons of captured industrial-sourced CO 2 annually, with an objective to fully offset its Scope 1, 2, and 3 CO 2 emissions by 2030, primarily through increasing the amount of captured industrial-sourced CO 2 used in its operations. For more information about Denbury, visit www.denbury.com.

The Denbury Carbon Solutions team was formed in January 2020 to advance Denbury’s leadership in the anticipated high-growth CCUS industry, leveraging Denbury’s unique capabilities and assets that were developed over the last 20-plus years through its focus on CO 2 EOR.

