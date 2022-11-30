FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WaveDancer ( WAVD), will be hosting a webinar through LinkedIn Live on November 30, 2022, at 1 pm EST for customers and interested parties in both the commercial and government sectors to learn about the benefits of layering supply chain management on top of a blockchain foundation. The discussion will be led by WaveDancer’s head of product, Gracie Carter, and questions from the audience will be answered during the hour-long session.



“After the difficulties encountered these last few years, many organizations are in the process of transforming their supply chain processes to achieve greater visibility and accountability. What is often overlooked is the opportunity this presents to build the desired improvements on a blockchain-enabled platform, enabling additional benefits such as transparency, security, and trust. Our MaverixTM solution can operate independently as an end-to-end supply chain management platform or can be integrated with a company’s existing systems – either way, it marries supply chain track & trace with blockchain’s immutability, for data that can be easily audited and always trusted,” said Heather Tortorelli, WaveDancer’s Chief Growth Officer.

The webinar will provide a high-level overview of blockchain and illustrate specific ways it can improve supply chain management for any industry. To register, click on the Event tab at WaveDancer’s LinkedIn page:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/wavedancer/events/

About WaveDancer

WaveDancer (www.wavedancer.com), headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, is a provider of Web3 software solutions, specializing in secure blockchain supply chain management (SCM), asset tracking and security. Our technologies are deployed and being used to help organizations manage very complex supply chain challenges. Initially developed to secure a complex international supply chain for a global U.S. Government (USG) national security organization, the technology has matured to address multiple operational capabilities. Customers are using the WaveDancer platform to gain unprecedented levels of accountability, auditability, and predictability from their data, while giving insights to their partners and suppliers through a controlled, distributed ledger that is immutable and can be trusted by all parties. The sophisticated blockchain technology is now available to the entirety of the USG through GovCloud.

This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the Company's business, customer prospects, or other factors that may affect future earnings or financial results. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Investors should read and understand the risk factors detailed in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

