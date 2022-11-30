Initiative Executed with Partner ACI Worldwide

San Francisco, CA, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RocketFuel Blockchain Inc. ( RKFL) (“RocketFuel” or the “Company”), a global provider of payment solutions via ACH bank transfers, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, announced the launch of its loyalty token ($Rpay), which was developed in collaboration with ACI Worldwide, one of its larger merchant processing partners.

The native token launch will be sold at a private sale at a discounted price of $0.015 per token and $0.025 in pre-sale. For details, visit token.rocketfuelblockchain.com.

RocketFuel’s $Rpay token is the backbone of the RocketFuel loyalty program announced in October 2022, and will be used as means of payment for offers in the loyalty program and elsewhere. The loyalty program is developed in collaboration with several payment processing partners that collectively process billions of payment transactions for millions of shoppers each month ensuring maximum distribution and utility for the $Rpay token across millions of members of the loyalty program.

Merchants and shoppers will both benefit from the world’s first crypto payments loyalty program.

Shoppers will earn $Rpay tokens on all purchases regardless of payment method and can redeem tokens with participating merchants on RocketFuel’s marketplace. Tokens can easily be transferred, shared, or sold.

Merchants are able to target and promote their goods and services to all members of the RocketFuel loyalty program using modern blockchain and NFT technologies. The RocketFuel loyalty program timing is significant as the industry is transitioning towards more modern Web3 and Metaverse technologies.



“The $Rpay token has been designed to increase in value. There will be only 1 billion tokens in the market and with its first partner alone, it is expected to generate 5 million members and 5K merchants. High utilization is ensured from millions of shoppers earning and redeeming the $Rpay token on a regular basis,” said Peter Jensen, RocketFuel’s CEO. “In addition, 10% of the company’s loyalty program revenue will be allocated to buying $Rpay adding to our staking program. Loyalty members in the staking program will earn 5% APY and will receive significant discounts. Benefits will have higher value than cash value, hence discouraging members to convert to traditional currencies and incentivizing shoppers to buy more tokens to get more benefits.”

RocketFuel envisions the use of $Rpay for future financial services such as locking the tokens as part of a credit or loan issuance program – implementing their use in full compliance with the financial and regulatory requirements of the jurisdictions in which RocketFuel operates.

The $Rpay token will be launched as a security token first and over time as its usage increases, the company will obtain the necessary approvals for the token to be classified as a utility token. Only businesses and accredited private investors outside the United States can purchase the token.

For more information, incl token whitepaper and economics, visit token.rocketfuelblockchain.com.

THE SECURITIES BEING OFFERED HAVE NOT BEEN REGISTERED UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED, AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS (AS SUCH TERM IS DEFINED IN RULE 902 AS PROMULGATED BY THE U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION) UNLESS SUCH SECURITIES ARE REGISTERED UNDER SUCH ACT, OR AN EXEMPTION FROM THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS OF SUCH ACT IS AVAILABLE.

About RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc.

RocketFuel is a global payments solution company that provides online shoppers with a simple, easy-to-use, one-click checkout process that accepts payments with bank transfers, Bitcoin and 50+ cryptocurrencies. RocketFuel delivers a highly secure and efficient shopping cart experience with significantly low fees for merchants, along with the benefits of no chargebacks and no card declines. RocketFuel's solutions focus on enhanced customer privacy protection eliminating the risk of a data breach while improving speed, security, and ease of use. Shoppers on RocketFuel powered online stores enjoy seamless check-out and forget the clunky cart paradigm of the past. RocketFuel merchants can implement new impulse buying schemes and generate new sales channels that are unavailable in other present-day e-commerce solutions. More information about RocketFuel is available at: www.RocketFuelBlockchain.com

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

The Company believes that this press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Terms such as “may,” “might,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “project,” “estimate,” “pro-forma,” “predict,” “potential,” “strategy,” “anticipate,” “attempt,” “develop,” “plan,” “help,” “believe,” “continue,” “intend,” “expect,” “future,” and terms of similar import (including the negative of any of these terms) may identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the plans and objectives of management for future operations, are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the accuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, market acceptance of the company’s products and services; competition from existing products or new products that may emerge; the implementation of the company’s business model and strategic plans for its business and our products; estimates of the company’s future revenue, expenses, capital requirements and need for financing; current and future government regulations; and developments relating to the company’s competitors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because of the risks and uncertainties related to them. For further information on such risks and uncertainties, you are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the fiscal periods ended June 30, 2022 and September 20, 2022. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

Corporate:

[email protected]

Investors:

Ben Yankowitz, CFO

[email protected]

###