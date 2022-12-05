Wipro+Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company, announced the launch of its new Skills Guild with Amazon Web Services (AWS) at AWS re:Invent 2022. AWS+Skills+Guild is a comprehensive enablement program for large enterprises to build cloud skills through integrated delivery of AWS learning opportunities. Wipro Step Up will use the AWS Skills Guild framework to transform the way employees engage with clients on their AWS Cloud journeys.

“As the world continues to evolve and cloud becomes the foundation for business success, we are doubling down on our strategic partnerships to advance our clients’ business goals and help them drive new competitive advantage in a rapidly changing world,” said Jason Eichenholz, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Ecosystems and Partnerships, Wipro Limited. “Our Skills Guild builds on our existing cloud capabilities and deepens our AWS competencies to help clients drive accelerated ROI from AWS Cloud investments.”

Building on Wipro+FullStride+Cloud+Services’ cloud domain expertise, the AWS Skills Guild will equip technical experts across Wipro with the AWS Cloud competencies needed to drive deeper engagement with clients. The program will transform the way Wipro employees engage and collaborate with clients, helping them build future-proof businesses and drive ongoing innovation on AWS Cloud.

“Cloud adoption helps a business grow, scale, and innovate with increased agility, and drives a culture shift impacting departments across an organization,” said Maureen Lonergan, Vice President of Training and Certification, AWS Inc. “Wipro is creating a culture where skilled employees have the confidence to innovate faster, experiment more, turn customer needs into technical solutions, and drive broad scale digital transformation across the business.”

The first phase of the Step Up AWS Skills Guild will kick off in December 2022 and will eventually be rolled out to all employees, significantly increasing the number of employees with AWS Certifications.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with AWS on this large-scale training initiative, which will help our employees drive organization-wide cloud fluency and help us deepen our engagement with clients to better align with their changing needs,” said Arun Kumar Melkote, Vice President & Practice Head, Wipro FullStride Cloud Services, Wipro Limited.“At Wipro, we aim to foster a culture of continuous learning, and the AWS Skills Guild program underscores our commitment to upskilling our employees so they can deliver better value and outcomes for our clients.”

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients’ most complex digital transformation needs. Leveraging our holistic portfolio of capabilities in consulting, design, engineering, and operations, we help clients realize their boldest ambitions and build future-ready, sustainable businesses. With over 250,000 employees and business partners across 66 countries, we deliver on the promise of helping our customers, colleagues, and communities thrive in an ever-changing world. For additional information, visit us at www.wipro.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005381/en/