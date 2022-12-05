ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (

ASML, Financial) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

DateTotal repurchased sharesWeighted average priceTotal repurchased value
21-Nov-2224,577 €563.8530 €13,857,815.18
22-Nov-224,406 €562.3627 €2,477,770.06
23-Nov-22- - -
24-Nov-2223,477 €580.5805 €13,630,288.40
25-Nov-2211,793 €576.4327 €6,797,870.83

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations ContactsInvestor Relations Contacts
Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494
Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771


