ARCO, Tenn., Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aquafil S.p.A. (OTCQX: ECNLF | IM: ECNL), a Global Company with production plants located in Asia, Europe and North America, pioneer in the circular economy and leading manufacturer of synthetic fibers and polymers, today announced that Giulio Bonazzi, President & CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 1st, 2022.



DATE: December 1st, 2022

TIME: 09:00 AM ET / 3:00 PM CET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3WBnUTQ



Available for 1x1 meetings:

- December 5th, 09:00 AM - 01:00 PM ET

- December 6th, 09:00 AM - 01:00 PM ET

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Aquafil S.p.A.

Aquafil is a pioneer in the circular economy also thanks to the ECONYL® regeneration system, an innovative and sustainable process able to create new products from waste and give life to an endless cycle. The nylon waste is collected in locations all over the world and includes industrial waste but also products – such as fishing nets and rugs – that have reached the end of their useful life. Such waste is processed to obtain a raw material – caprolactam – with the same chemical and performance characteristics as those from fossil sources. The polymers produced from ECONYL® caprolactam are distributed to the Group’s production plants, where they are transformed into yarn for rugs carpet flooring and for clothing. Founded in 1965, Aquafil is one of the main producers of nylon in Italy and worldwide. The Group employs over 2,800 people, at 19 production sites located in nine countries and in four different continents, more precisely in Italy, Slovenia, United States, China, Croatia, Scotland, Thailand, Australia and Japan.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.