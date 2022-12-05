SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI, Financial), a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, is set to showcase SolarWinds® Observability, its new unified, full-stack software as a service (SaaS) offering, as well as the latest version of the company’s Hybrid Cloud Observability offering at the upcoming Amazon+Web+Services%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+%28AWS%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E%29+re%3AInvent%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+2022. The conference is scheduled to run from November 28 – December 2 at multiple venues in Las Vegas.

As an AWS Partner Network Program (APN Program) member, SolarWinds will demonstrate how enterprises of all sizes can migrate or deploy workloads and build modern applications on AWS services faster and more securely by leveraging its AIOps-powered platform. This comes at a time when more organizations are accelerating their digital transformation journeys with AWS and need integrated observability, service management, and automation across the full stack to maximize performance and availability of all of their workloads.

Additionally, SolarWinds Joshua Stageberg, vice president of product, will present a partner theater session titled “Unlocking the Power of Today’s Observability.” Stageberg will discuss why full-stack observability is critical as organizations build modern applications and services on AWS while simultaneously trying to balance their existing on-premises investments.

From digital experience through distributed tracing to log management and database performance, he’ll explain how observability with alerting focused on service level objectives (SLOs) and service level agreements (SLAs) helps IT teams quickly understand the causes of downtimes and latency. Stageberg will also address how SolarWinds Observability leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to deliver real-world solutions for IT teams facing increasingly complex applications and environments.

SolarWinds Observability

SolarWinds Observability is a comprehensive full-stack observability solution designed to integrate data from across the IT ecosystem, including networks, servers, applications, databases, and more. The platform includes built-in intelligence to help customers optimize performance, ensure availability, and reduce remediation time across on-premises and multi-cloud environments.

Join SolarWinds engineers and product experts at booth 3111 for live product demonstrations of SolarWinds+Observability, Hybrid+Cloud+Observability, and database+management.

Additional Resources

Connect with SolarWinds

#SWI

#SWIevents

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI, Financial) is a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software built to enable customers to accelerate their digital transformation. Our solutions provide organizations worldwide—regardless of type, size, or complexity—with a comprehensive and unified view of today’s modern, distributed, and hybrid network environments. We continuously engage with technology professionals—IT service and operations professionals, DevOps and SecOps professionals, and database administrators (DBAs)—to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures, applications, and environments. The insights we gain from them, in places like our THWACK%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3Ecommunity, allow us to address customers’ needs now, and in the future. Our focus on the user and our commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management have established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for observability, IT service management, application performance, and database management. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.

The SolarWinds, SolarWinds & Design, Orion, and THWACK trademarks are the exclusive property of SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC or its affiliates, are registered with the US Patent and Trademark Office, and may be registered or pending registration in other countries. All other SolarWinds trademarks, service marks, and logos may be common law marks or are registered or pending registration. All other trademarks mentioned herein are used for identification purposes only and are trademarks of (and may be registered trademarks of) their respective companies.

© 2022 SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005499/en/