TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2022 / Deepspatial (CSE:DSAI) (OTCQB:DSAIF) ("Deepspatial" or the "Company"), an outcome-based artificial intelligence company, enabling organizations to enhance their decision-making capabilities by leveraging the power of data and AI, today announced that it has partnered with the Department of Population and Public Health Sciences of the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California (USC).

Deepspatial has developed a proprietary outcome-based Geospatial AI technology-driven platform for planning, operations, governance, and decision making in the education, healthcare, agriculture and law enforcement sectors. The Company was invited to present at the United Nations General Assembly Forum, UNESCO Artificial Intelligence for Information Accessibility 2022 Global Conference held on September 2022, speaking to the positive impact of its Platform on communities and the contribution to UNESCO's mandate of achieving sustainable development. To watch the presentation please visit the link at the bottom of this page.

Following the showcase of Deepspatial's technology at the conference, the Company was approached by several organizations from Government, Education and Research sectors.

Deepspatial has since partnered with University of Southern California whereby USC researchers and the Company will collaborate to gain access to data sources relating to population and public health to generate reports, including manuscripts to be submitted for publication in peer-reviewed scientific journals. Furthermore, Deepspatial will provide guidance to USC faculty and students to gain insight into the use of Artificial Intelligence in Population and Public Health research as well as the planning, operations, governance, and decision making in healthcare.

"Partnering with USC marks an important milestone for Deepspatial, while we intend not only to share our expertise with the faculty and students of the University, but also gain knowledge and resources in the process - and of course doing our part in UN's sustainable plan by helping Governments in various global regions. We continue to look forward to building long-term shareholder value through our IP, notable work, and partnerships," commented Dr. Rahul Kushwah, Chief Executive Officer at Deepspatial.

About Deepspatial

Deepspatial is an outcome based artificial intelligence company, enabling organizations to enhance their decision-making capabilities by leveraging the power of data and AI. From finding the most efficient supply chain routes to knowing where to develop next, Deepspatial's AI-driven platform enables its clients to visualize what's going on, predict what's coming, analyze data, and optimize processes to make smarter decisions for a better future. For more information, visit www.Deepspatial.ai and follow us on Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

About USC

The University of Southern California is one of a small number of research institutions on which the United States of America depends on for a steady stream of new knowledge, art, and technology. USC has nearly $900 million in annual research expenditures, is ranked second in the nation among all universities in the size of its federally funded computer science research program, and has the second largest graduate program in science, engineering, and health of all private research universities. For more information, please click here.

