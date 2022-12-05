Softchoice+Corporation (“Softchoice”) (TSX: SFTC) has won two awards at the Cisco+Partner+Summit+2022, an annual event celebrating Cisco’s top-performing partners within specific technology markets across all geographical regions.

Winning in the Canada theater, Softchoice was named Software Partner of the Year for its contribution to growing Cisco Canada’s software business and Social Impact Partner of the Year, based on its role in Cisco Canada’s community efforts.

Zack Dickson, Vice President, Canada Partner and SMB Sales, Cisco, commented on Softchoice’s wins, saying, “These Cisco Partner Summit awards reflect Softchoice’s outstanding work in software and social impact. As we look to deliver greater value to our customers through our software technology, Softchoice is a clear leader with a proven track record of delivering customer success. On top of that, Softchoice’s commitment to social impact in Canada has resulted in positive and meaningful benefits for Connected+North, our leading corporate social responsibility (CSR) effort.”

Softchoice has partnered with Cisco for more than 20 years. Alongside a Gold Integrator designation that highlights the company’s deep expertise in selling, implementing, and managing Cisco solutions, the awards recognize the strength of this longstanding partnership and Softchoice’s role in Cisco’s evolution.

“We are proud to partner with Cisco, enriching our communities and empowering our customers to address their most pressing challenges. These awards are a testament to the strength of this exceptional partnership,” said Andrew Caprara, Chief Operating Officer, Softchoice. “As a software-focused IT solutions provider, Softchoice is the perfect fit to support Cisco’s transition towards a more software- and services-oriented model. We are excited to continue helping organizations maximize the value of their Cisco solutions.”

