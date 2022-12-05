ST. LOUIS, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (: SF) today reported selected operating results for October 31, 2022 in an effort to provide timely information to investors on certain key performance metrics. Due to the limited nature of this data, a consistent correlation to earnings should not be assumed.



Ronald J. Kruszewski, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “The benefits of our client cash initiatives are highlighted by the increase in client deposits in October, which have continued into November. We have been able to successfully retain our existing deposit base and also bring in new cash balances. Client assets and fee-based assets increased 5% as a function of both financial advisor recruiting and appreciation in equity markets. The environment remains challenging for our Institutional Group and quarterly revenues will be driven by market conditions and the timing of advisory transactions.”

Selected Operating Data (Unaudited) As of % Change (millions) 10/31/2022 10/31/2021 9/30/2022 10/31/2021 09/30/2022 Total client assets $382,445 $424,771 $364,824 (10)% 5% Fee-based client assets $142,242 $157,237 $135,521 (10)% 5% Private Client Group fee-based client assets $124,845 $136,755 $118,850 (9)% 5% Bank loans, net (includes loans held for sale) $21,182 $14,315 $20,911 48% 1% Client money market and insured product $26,092 $25,812 $26,082 1% 0%





