FiscalNote+Holdings%2C+Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) (“FiscalNote”), a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS technology provider of global policy and market intelligence, today announced that Fireside — the premier all-in-one constituent relationship management (CRM) platform built for Federal, State, and Local governments — will be enhanced and upgraded with the integration of AI-powered transcripts and video of elected officials’ floor speeches, floor debates, and committee hearing testimony and comments. This first-of-its-kind integration is expected to be released to existing and prospective Fireside customers in early 2023.

Made possible by the unique integration of FiscalNote’s proprietary, AI-powered technology with Fireside’s industry-leading SaaS platform, this first-of-its-kind offering in the marketplace will empower legislators to enhance constituent communications by seamlessly including lawmakers’ own statements, comments, and video clips from the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives and in committee rooms.

The enablement of direct access — delivered to the Fireside platform almost immediately (within an hour) after a delivery of remarks — to lawmakers’ comments, speeches, and testimony is both a time-saver and a game-changer for press secretaries, communications directors, chiefs of staff, speechwriters, and district office staff who rely on fast and accurate transcripts to stay one step ahead of traditional and social media coverage of members’ statements.

At the same time, the new feature provides reliable, swift, and actionable content to include in official press releases, newsletters, websites, and a vast array of other constituent-facing communications. Fireside will also allow users to create an ongoing, centralized repository of lawmakers’ statements which will be housed on the platform for archival purposes so the content can be searchable and accessed at any time for quick reference and fact-checking.

“Fireside has always been the essential go-to toolkit on Capitol Hill for the management of constituent communications and engagement, and with this integration of Congressional speeches and remarks, Fireside is set to deliver even more value for our customers at a time when electoral change and redistricting has made communications and transparency even more of a critical priority for lawmakers and their staff,” said Josh Resnik, President & Chief Operating Officer, FiscalNote. “Enhanced by our unique and innovative AI-powered technology, Fireside serves as a time-saver and catalyst for instant action, response, and content sharing. In doing so, we are enabling Congressional staff to increase transparency, awareness, and knowledge to build a more effective and efficient communications flow in every Congressional and District office. We’re excited about the opportunities this can bring to each of the 438 House offices on Capitol Hill, their districts, and their constituents.”

About Fireside

Fireside is the premier all-in-one constituent relationship management (CRM) platform built for Federal, State, and Local governments. Our automated mailroom, relational database, mobile-ready newsletters, and casework hub are fully and seamlessly integrated, so all tools are accessible in a single, comprehensive platform designed to strengthen the ties between citizens and their government. Fireside’s efficient and collaborative platform empowers our customers to focus on what matters most — building stronger, more proactive relationships with constituents. Fireside was acquired by FiscalNote in May 2021.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE) is a leading technology provider of global policy and market intelligence. By uniquely combining AI technology, actionable data, and expert and peer insights, FiscalNote empowers customers to manage policy, address regulatory developments, and mitigate global risk. Since 2013, FiscalNote has pioneered technology that delivers mission-critical insights and the tools to turn them into action. Home to CQ, Equilibrium, FrontierView, Oxford Analytica, VoterVoice, and many other industry-leading brands, FiscalNote serves more than 5,000 customers worldwide with global offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. To learn more about FiscalNote and its family of brands, visit FiscalNote.com and follow @FiscalNote.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005436/en/