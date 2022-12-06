Henry Schein One, a joint venture of Henry Schein, Inc. and Internet Brands, has accelerated its commitment to artificial intelligence (AI) and has announced a partnership with VideaHealth, a leading dental AI platform. As a result, Henry Schein One is introducing Dentrix® Detect AI powered and manufactured by VideaHealth, an AI-enabled X-Ray analysis tool that integrates directly into Dentrix® Practice Management Systems. The integration with VideaHealth’s FDA-cleared computer-assisted detection (CADe) device can help oral health professionals harness the power of AI in dental practices.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005861/en/

Dentrix Detect AI is an AI-enabled X-ray analysis tool that provides real-time clinical decision support to dentists. Its full integration into Dentrix allows it to work within existing Dentrix workflows and eliminates the need for dentists to import or export images to utilize AI analysis. Every image is automatically analyzed in the software, helping dentists more quickly evaluate radiographs and other images. As a result, dentists can provide greater transparency to patients, making treatment recommendations chairside and helping to improve case acceptance.

“Artificial intelligence has made a profound impact on several different industries, and Henry Schein One is committed to investing in AI solutions that can provide greater value for dental practices and patients,” said Paul Hao, Chief Product Officer, Henry Schein One. “Together with VideaHealth, we look forward to helping dental professionals further elevate the digitalization of patient care through AI.”

Henry Schein One selected VideaHealth for its diagnostic AI capabilities based on the accuracy of its dental pathology detection solution, patient experience, and the platform’s ease of use. Dentrix users will be able to augment their clinical decisions chairside, helping to provide the right treatments at the right time. The increase in accuracy of identified caries means earlier detection and earlier intervention.

“We are thrilled to be working with Henry Schein One to bring our AI caries detection solution to Dentrix users,” said Florian Hillen, Founder and CEO, VideaHealth. “Having our AI detection technology seamlessly integrated into the Dentrix software that dentists use every day is a huge step forward. Dentists can now easily and immediately begin utilizing AI to help them make the most accurate patient diagnoses possible.”

Dentrix Detect AIis currently available to qualified Dentrix customers. To learn more about Dentrix Detect AI, please click+here.

About VideaHealth

VideaHealth is on a mission to improve dental patient health through artificial intelligence, ushering in the age of preventative care in dentistry. Rooted in AI research conducted at Harvard and MIT, VideaHealth’s dental AI platform is clinically proven to improve diagnostic accuracy and treatment plans, enabling dentists to standardize patient care. With the largest and most diverse data set in the market, VideaHealth stands out for its practice-centric approach and is the partner of choice for leading DSOs across the country. Backed by leading venture capital firms Spark Capital, Zetta Venture Partners and Pillar VC, VideaHealth is headquartered in Boston. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.videa.ai.

About Henry Schein One

Henry Schein One, LLC, a joint venture between Henry Schein, Inc., and Internet Brands, is a software company providing integrated software and services to the dental industry. Headquartered in American Fork, Utah, the company offers market-leading solutions for dental practices, including Dentrix®, Dentrix Ascend®, Dentrix® Enterprise, Jarvis Analytics™, TechCentral™, Sesame Communications, Lighthouse360®, Officite, and DentalPlans.com® as well as solutions offered through international companies, including Software of Excellence, Logiciel Julie, InfoMed, axiUm, and LabNet, among others. The company’s software is used by more than 70,000 dental locations in the US and Canada. For more information, visit www.henryscheinone.com.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With approximately 22,000 Team+Schein+Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental+laboratories, government+and+institutional+health+care+clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 32 countries and territories. The Company's sales reached $12.4 billion in 2021, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 12.5 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com%2FHenrySchein, and %40HenrySchein+on+Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005861/en/