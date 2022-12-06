CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the global leader in Identity+Security, today announced it has been named an Overall Leader in the KuppingerCole Analysts AG 2022 “Leadership Compass: Passwordless Authentication”1 report.

According to the report, “CyberArk has established itself as a leader in Identity Security. CyberArk helps companies protect their highest-value information assets, infrastructure, identities and applications.” CyberArk earned an overall Leader position based on its top performance across Product, Innovation and Market categories, and was highlighted as a “comprehensive, feature-rich and modern passwordless solution.”

Centered on intelligent privilege controls, the CyberArk+Identity+Security+Platform enables protection of any identity – human or machine – across the widest range of devices and environments from a single, comprehensive platform. It includes CyberArk+Identity, which provides security-first access to thousands of business-critical applications and endpoints required by all users – employees, business partners, vendors and clients – with advanced multi-factor authentication and passwordless capabilities.

KuppingerCole states, “The continuing and increasing shift to remote and hybrid work will contribute to further adoption of Passwordless Authentication solutions and services by both workforce and customers.” With CyberArk Identity, organizations have a robust, yet easy-to-use passwordless solution. According to the report, CyberArk Identity stood out for advantages such as providing a solution for securing remote access and BYOD scenarios, flexible deployments, integration with CyberArk Privileged Access Management solutions, strong partner ecosystem and proven scalability.

“This analyst recognition is further validation that CyberArk is delivering the most comprehensive Identity Security Platform, enabling unparalleled protection for all identities and a critical component of organizations’ Zero Trust initiatives,” said Gil Rapaport, general manager, Access at CyberArk. “Differentiated by our security-first approach and deep integrations across our Privileged Access Management solutions, our CyberArk Identity solution gives customers the ability to reinforce least privilege controls to protect against targeted cyber threats.”

The KuppingerCole Leadership Compass evaluated 24 vendors in the Passwordless Authentication category to help security leaders identify and select solutions that will have the greatest impact on their cybersecurity programs.

To download a complimentary copy of the KuppingerCole Analysts 2022 “Leadership Compass: Passwordless Authentication” report, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cyberark.com%2Fresources%2Fanalyst-reports%2Fkuppingercole-leadership-compass-report-for-passwordless-authentication.

1 - KuppingerCole Analysts AG, "Leadership Compass: Passwordless Authentication," October 4, 2022 by Alejandro Leal

About CyberArk

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) is the global leader in Identity Security. Centered on privileged+access+management, CyberArk provides the most comprehensive security offering for any identity – human or machine – across business applications, distributed workforces, hybrid cloud workloads and throughout the DevOps lifecycle. The world’s leading organizations trust CyberArk to help secure their most critical assets. To learn more about CyberArk, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cyberark.com, read the CyberArk+blogs or follow on Twitter via %40CyberArk, LinkedIn or Facebook.

Copyright © 2022 CyberArk Software. All Rights Reserved. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005668/en/