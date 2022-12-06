Riskified, ( NYSE:RSKD, Financial), a fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce, today announced its integration with the SAP Commerce Cloud platform to give merchants easy access to Riskified’s advanced fraud prevention solutions. Riskified partnered with EPAM Systems, a leading digital transformation services and product engineering company, to build the SAP Commerce Cloud connector.

SAP Commerce Cloud is a robust, enterprise-focused eCommerce platform that is customizable, composable, secure and scalable. SAP Commerce Cloud is used by some of the largest eCommerce organizations in the world and serves merchants with complex and challenging user flows across industries. Having a pre-built connector makes integrating with Riskified faster and simpler for merchants on SAP Commerce Cloud and reduces integration investment costs.

With this integration, Riskified now supports all of the major eCommerce platforms, including Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Adobe Commerce Cloud (Magento), Shopify, and VTEX. Onboarding to SAP Commerce Cloud helps ensure that Riskified is quickly accessible to merchants who would benefit from Riskified’s suite of fraud prevention solutions.

“Fraud and chargebacks drain merchants of revenue and hurt the whole retail ecosystem. Adding SAP Commerce Cloud to our portfolio of integrations is a strategic move for Riskified, and one that we think will positively impact our customers and merchants on the SAP platform,” said Kevin Sprake, Riskified’s VP of Channel Partnerships. “SAP is a leader in the enterprise space where we specialize in reducing purchasing friction and fraud. The partnership with a world-class system integrator like EPAM helped make the cloud transformation process easier, and I’m excited that SAP’s eCommerce merchants now have access to Riskified’s best-in-class fraud prevention suite of solutions.”

Riskified selected EPAM to build and develop the SAP Commerce Cloud connector as EPAM is a trusted, SAP-certified platinum partner system integrator with a history of successful connector development. Through their expertise in SAP solutions and eCommerce in general, EPAM helps their clients digitally transform in the cloud, unlock substantive business innovations, and create new growth opportunities that put clients ahead of their competition. EPAM uses SAP products to implement faster business processes that result in simpler interactions for clients.

“EPAM has a strong reputation for building connectors for best-in-class solutions that compliment eCommerce platforms. Our partnership with Riskified represents an ongoing commitment to the eCommerce ecosystem for SAP,” said Myles Bunbury, SAP Customer Experience Practice Lead at EPAM. “By investing in a solution for SAP Commerce Cloud, Riskified showcases how seriously it takes managing fraud risk on behalf of its end customers, risk advisors, and merchants by helping them lower their onboarding and total cost of ownership. Merchants are well advised to go with an AI-powered fraud detection solution like Riskified to remain highly adaptable in the era of bots and other rapidly evolving fraud techniques.”

About Riskified

Riskified empowers businesses to realize the full potential of eCommerce by making it safe, accessible, and frictionless. We have built a next-generation eCommerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers. Leveraging machine learning that benefits from a global merchant network, our platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants—our customers—eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. We drive higher sales and reduce fraud and other operating costs for our merchants and strive to provide superior consumer experiences, as compared to our merchants’ performance prior to onboarding us. Learn more at riskified.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005914/en/