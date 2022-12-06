Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions to the Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements.

SEMTECH COLLABORATES WITH AWS TO EMPOWER CREATION OF LOW-POWER INTERNET OF THINGS (IOT) TRACK AND TRACE SERVICES WITH LORA CLOUD™ GEOLOCATION

AWS IoT Core launches new location service powered by LoRa Cloud™

Collaboration simplifies the creation of asset tracking solutions and easily connects LoRa Edge™ devices to AWS

Semtech+Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, today announced that it has entered a strategic agreement with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) to license its LoRa Cloud™ global navigation satellite system (GNSS) geolocation services to help the AWS global developer community build asset tracking and monitoring solutions and connect Internet of Things (IoT) enabled devices, using LoRa Edge™, to the Cloud.

AWS IoT Core Device Location is globally available across seven regions and is available for immediate use with AWS IoT Core. The LoRa Edge device-to-Cloud solution from Semtech is highly versatile with a low power software-defined platform providing indoor and outdoor geolocation capability together with a multi-band LoRa® and LR-FHSS transceiver supporting global terrestrial and satellite LoRaWAN® networks. The scalable, low power, and cost-effective technology is ideally suited for many IoT applications such as industrial, building, home, agriculture, transportation, and logistics markets.

Key customer benefits of AWS IoT Core Device Location, powered by LoRa Cloud, include:

Simplified development experience to create asset tracking solutions using LoRa Edge devices and AWS, resulting in reduced time to market for these solutions

LoRa Edge platform enables ultra-low-power devices, which can last several years on a single battery

Single console experience with AWS IoT Core, including LoRa Cloud

Regional availability across seven regions

Customers are excited about the opportunities and beginning adoption.

“We are pleased to build on top of LoRa Cloud, as provided through AWS IoT Core Device Location,” Shunichi Higashi, Senior Executive Officer at Ryoden Corporation. “The ability to have an ultra-low power LoRa Edge geolocation solution for logistics tracking, combined with the ability to build the entire application on AWS in the Asia-Pacific (Tokyo) Region with all services on a single bill is a gamechanger.”

Klika Tech, US-headquartered global systems integrator and product developer leveraged Semtech’s LoRa Edge asset tracking platform using Amazon IoT Core Device Location to build a smart pill blister pack for its customer Counted. “Semtech’s scalable, low power and cost-effective LoRa Edge geolocation solution makes this a perfect offering for the Counted consumer medical application,” said Gennadiy M. Borisov, president and co-CEO of Klika Tech.

The feature will be compatible with several hardware devices incorporating Semtech LoRa Edge silicon that are either already commercially available such as from Semtech and Miromico or will become available in the next few months including Tektelic and Mikrotik.

“We are excited about the opportunities created with the integration of LoRa Cloud geolocation services into the AWS IoT Core platform. This greatly expands the availability of LoRa Cloud geolocation services across the globe, making it easier for developers to build world class asset tracking and monitoring solutions to connect and enable new IoT solutions,” said Mohan Maheswaran, president and CEO, Semtech. “Delivering seamless and reliable LoRaWAN connectivity at scale is critical in developing a smarter, more sustainable and connected planet.”

“The complexity of working with multiple vendors to create and deploy asset management geolocation services has traditionally been a challenging and time-consuming process for IoT solution developers,” says Yasser Alsaied, vice president of IoT at AWS. “Today, our customers can combine the capabilities of LoRa Edge with an array of AWS services through a single console and billing experience. This gives our AWS global ecosystem the ability to build and connect track-and-trace solutions very quickly and very easily.”

To learn more about AWS IoT Core Device Location feature, please visit here.

To learn more about AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN, please visit here.

For more information on developing solutions with LoRa Edge, visit Semtech’s LoRa developer portal here.

About Semtech’s LoRa® Platform

Semtech’s LoRa chip-to-Cloud platform is a globally adopted long range, low power solution for IoT applications, enabling the rapid development and deployment of long range, ultra-low power and cost efficient IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. Semtech’s LoRa technology provides the communication layer for the LoRaWAN® standard, which is maintained by the LoRa Alliance®, an open IoT alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) applications that has been used to deploy IoT networks in over 173 countries. Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance and produces the “The+WAN+Network+Show” podcast to connect massive IoT end users to operators of LoRaWAN networks around the world. With the proliferation of LoRa devices and the LoRaWAN standard, the LoRa+Developer+Portal is a technical support platform for IoT innovators to learn, connect, collaborate, and find resources to help accelerate product development efforts and expedite time to market. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT and creates a more sustainable and smarter planet, visit Semtech’s LoRa site.

About Ryoden Corporation

Ryoden Corporation (TSE: 8084) is a member of the Mitsubishi Electric Group and is one of the largest technology trading companies (system integrators) in Japan. They are a LPWA (Low Power Wide Area-network) communication carrier registered with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications and provides data communication services that utilize IoT devices. In addition, they sell electronic devices, FA systems, ICT systems, and provide agriculture production and health care solutions. In this project, we manage and operate network servers as a network service provider for LoRaWAN communication and provide related applications and support services. For more information, visit www.ryoden.co.jp%2Fen.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words “ideally suited for,” “will,” “designed to” or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporation’s or its management’s future plans, objectives or goals are “forward-looking statements” and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: future responses to and effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic or other similar health crises; export restrictions and laws affecting Semtech's trade and investments, and tariffs or the occurrence of trade wars; worldwide economic and political disruptions, including as a result of inflation and the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine; competitive changes in the marketplace including, but not limited to, the pace of growth or adoption rates of applicable products or technologies; downturns in the business cycle; decreased average selling prices of Semtech’s products; Semtech’s reliance on a limited number of suppliers and subcontractors for components and materials; and the additional risk factors set forth in Semtech Corporation’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) on March 16, 2022 as such risk factors may be updated, amended or superseded from time to time by subsequent reports that Semtech Corporation files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

