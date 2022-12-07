SAN DIEGO, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. ( KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that the subscribers to Military Simulation and Training (MS&T) magazine voted Kratos a winner for its innovative use of immersive technologies. The award reinforces Kratos’ leadership in the application of immersive technologies to advance military training.



The award, in the Outstanding A/M/V/XR Application category, is for the Mixed Reality (MR) Mission Readiness Training (MRT) system Kratos developed and fielded for Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC). MRT is a turnkey solution that enables aircrews to train in containerized immersive environments including a UH-1N Aircraft Simulator, Ground Party Simulator and Instructor Operator Station. During the first year of operation eight hundred eighty flight hours have been saved with a O&M [operations & maintenance] cost of $4.5million ($5221 per hour/FY2022), $1million in ammunition savings, and $600,000 saved in travel costs, as reported in the May 10 issue of Military Simulation & Training magazine.





Kratos’ UH-1 Multi-Position Aircrew Virtual Environment Trainer (MP-AVET) enclosed in a Kratos mixed reality holodeck is available at

With full mission rehearsal capability, the MRT system has doubled combat mission readiness rates and is certified for both qualification and currency training of AFGSC security forces.

Commenting on the MR application for which Kratos won the award, Jose Diaz, Sr. Vice President, Kratos Training Solutions, said, “The integration of the air crew and ground crew simulators enables ground forces to collectively train with their air crews just as they would engage together in live missions.”

Halldale Group’s MS&T Magazine's Simulation and Training Awards Program showcases the people, products, processes, and organizations that provide exceptional value to its military clients. Many metrics are used to describe value, but the underlying principle is that value ultimately resides in how well the client is enabled in achieving their goals. Value is about outcomes and is often expressed in terms of change in areas such as resource use, effectiveness, efficiency, time, access, or readiness, or even capability.

