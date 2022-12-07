SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. ( ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced that Zscaler Private Access (ZPA)™ has achieved FedRAMP Moderate authorization, making Zscaler the only cloud security service provider to have all core solutions comprising its portfolio of products - the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange platform™ - now authorized through the U.S. Federal government’s FedRAMP program at High and Moderate levels. Government agencies and their contractors will be able to use Zscaler’s Zero Trust platform for systems that manage their most sensitive information and protect against cyber threats.



“Five years ago Zscaler committed to achieving FedRAMP Moderate and High authorization for our entire Zero Trust platform. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange includes Zscaler Secure Web Gateway, the first TIC 3.0 cloud solution to be authorized by the FedRAMP office. Zscaler’s FedRAMP goals are complete, and today hundreds of Federal agencies and Defense Industrial Base (DIB) customers are using these platforms to secure their missions,” says Stephen Kovac, Chief Compliance Officer, Zscaler. “Additionally, Zscaler has completed IL5 certification on its zero trust platforms, which aligns with the release of the Pentagon’s zero trust strategy. In the coming months, you will hear more from our team. We will share our process and lessons learned as we’ve grown to become the Federal government’s most trusted cloud security provider. Our hope is that other organizations will benefit and likewise strengthen Federal cyber defenses.”

The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange is powered by the world’s largest security cloud, with more than 10 years of operational excellence enabling the processing of more than 250 billion daily transactions and stopping over seven billion threats and policy violations per day for the largest, most demanding organizations around the globe. Zscaler’s commitment to enabling security innovation across the public sector is underscored by related milestones including:

The Zero Trust Exchange is a cloud-native security platform that securely connects any user, device, and application, regardless of location. Following the principle of least-privileged access, the platform establishes trust through user identity and context – including location, device, application, and content – and then creates secure, direct connections based on policy enforcement. The platform supports IT federal mission transformation by reducing costs, eliminating the internet attack surface, and preventing lateral movement of threats while providing an excellent user experience.

About FedRAMP

FedRAMP is a government-wide program with input from numerous departments, agencies, and government groups. The program’s primary governance body is the Joint Authorization Board (JAB), comprised of the CIOs from DOD, DHS, and GSA. In addition to the JAB, other organizations such as OMB, the Federal CIO Council, NIST, DHS, and the FedRAMP Program Management Office (PMO) also play key roles in effectively running FedRAMP.

Using a “do once, use many times” framework, the program ensures information systems/services used government-wide have adequate information security; eliminates duplication of effort and reduces risk management costs; and enables rapid and cost-effective procurement of information systems/services for Federal agencies.

About Zscaler

Zscaler ( ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SSE-based Zero Trust Exchange is the world’s largest in-line cloud security platform.

