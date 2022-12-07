WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Powerfleet, Inc. ( PWFL), a global leader of Internet of Things (IoT) software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that optimize the performance of mobile assets and resources to unify business operations, today announced the launch of Powerfleet Unity, a new fleet intelligence platform that unites people, assets, and data together to transform the way its customers do business.



The Powerfleet Unity platform enables rapid and deep integration with IoT devices and third-party business systems to a highly scalable data pipeline that powers artificial intelligence-driven insights to help companies save lives, time, and money.

Powerfleet Unity’s extensive integration library of data sensory device types coupled with Powerfleet’s modular, business performance improvement solutions allow customers to receive rapid speed to value and deliver dramatic positive change to their business.

Starting in the first quarter of 2023, Powerfleet Unity will feature six highly enriched data-powered applications, including:

Safety and Security : Use livestream data to enhance driver coaching and performance to reduce accidents on the road. In addition, use third-party data to help identify danger spots for your drivers and proactively work around them to further reduce risk.

: Use livestream data to enhance driver coaching and performance to reduce accidents on the road. In addition, use third-party data to help identify danger spots for your drivers and proactively work around them to further reduce risk. Advanced Fuel Management : Proactively manage fuel costs, avoid fuel theft, coach drivers based on driving behaviors, and achieve sustainability goals.

: Proactively manage fuel costs, avoid fuel theft, coach drivers based on driving behaviors, and achieve sustainability goals. Maintenance and Performance : Reduce downtime and manage your maintenance operations based on real-world usage and history to ensure you don’t over or under service assets to avoid unnecessary costs.

: Reduce downtime and manage your maintenance operations based on real-world usage and history to ensure you don’t over or under service assets to avoid unnecessary costs. Regulatory Management and Compliance : Automate compliance workflows and enable your drivers to focus on getting to their destinations safely and on time.

: Automate compliance workflows and enable your drivers to focus on getting to their destinations safely and on time. Visibility and Resource Management : Analyze asset, vehicle, and people utilization to avoid costly rentals, reduce theft, and under-used resources to increase efficiency and ensure your team is where they are needed.

: Analyze asset, vehicle, and people utilization to avoid costly rentals, reduce theft, and under-used resources to increase efficiency and ensure your team is where they are needed. Sustainability: Advance your green agenda. Powerfleet Unity is ready to support your organization’s transition to electric vehicles (EV) with hundreds of EV data elements to optimize fleet planning, battery range, EV safety, and maintenance.

Powerfleet Unity will also offer customers data extensibility by exposing the platform using extensible microservices and open APIs to make integrating to external systems and leveraging their own data quick and easy.

“Powerfleet Unity is a game changer,” said Jim Zeitunian, Powerfleet’s Chief Technology Officer, “Today’s release will become foundational and transformative for how our customers unify and manage their people, assets, and fleets going forward. The future is to allow our customers to leverage their own creativity and capabilities to fundamentally change the way they do business. We are proud that Powerfleet is leading the way.”

To learn more, visit www.powerfleet.com/unity.

ABOUT POWERFLEET

Powerfleet ( PWFL; TASE: PWFL) is a global leader of internet of things (IoT) software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that optimize the performance of mobile assets and resources to unify business operations. Our data science insights and advanced modular software solutions help drive digital transformation through our customers’ and partners’ ecosystems to help save lives, time, and money. We help connect companies, enabling customers and their customers to realize more effective strategies and results. Powerfleet’s tenured and talented team is at the heart of our approach to partnership and tangible success. The company is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with our Pointer Innovation Center (PIC) in Israel and field offices around the globe. For more information, please visit www.powerfleet.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to Powerfleet’s beliefs, plans, goals, objectives, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond Powerfleet’s control, and which may cause its actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements include statements regarding prospects for additional customers; potential contract values; market forecasts; projections of earnings, revenues, synergies, accretion, or other financial information; emerging new products; and plans, strategies, and objectives of management for future operations, including growing revenue, controlling operating costs, increasing production volumes, and expanding business with core customers. The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not limited to, future economic and business conditions, the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of Pointer, which may be affected by, among other things, the loss of key customers or reduction in the purchase of products by any such customers, the failure of the market for Powerfleet’s products to continue to develop, the inability to protect Powerfleet’s intellectual property, the inability to manage growth, the effects of competition from a variety of local, regional, national and other providers of wireless solutions, and other risks detailed from time to time in Powerfleet’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Powerfleet’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. These risks could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, Powerfleet. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, Powerfleet assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release, and expressly disclaims any obligation to do so, whether a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

