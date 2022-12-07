Seven+Hills+Realty+Trust+%28Nasdaq%3A+SEVN%29 today announced the closing of a $24.4 million first mortgage floating-rate bridge loan to finance the acquisition of an 83,000 square foot industrial warehouse property located at 10516 Commerce Way in Fontana, California.

An initial advance of $22.0 million was funded at closing with future advances of up to approximately $2.4 million available for capital expenditures, tenant improvements and leasing commissions. The loan is structured with a two-year initial term and two one-year extension options, subject to the borrower meeting certain requirements. SEVN’s manager, Tremont+Realty+Capital, was introduced to the transaction by JLL+Capital+Markets, which advised the sponsor, Thor+Equities.

Tom+Lorenzini, President of SEVN, made the following statement:

“SEVN remains active and continues to identify strong investments for our portfolio that present attractive risk adjusted returns in today’s lending environment. The Commerce Way loan was made to a repeat sponsor of ours for the acquisition of an industrial facility located in a prime submarket of the Inland Empire. This closing further demonstrates the strength of our platform and our ability to leverage our deep network of industry relationships to originate loans secured by high quality assets.”

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

Seven Hills Realty Trust (Nasdaq: SEVN) is a real estate finance company that originates and invests in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate. SEVN is managed by Tremont+Realty+Capital, an affiliate of The+RMR+Group+%28Nasdaq%3A+RMR%29, a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with over $37 billion in assets under management and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. For more information about SEVN, please visit www.sevnreit.com.

WARNING CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. Also, whenever SEVN uses words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “will,” “may” and negatives or derivatives of these or similar expressions, SEVN is making forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon SEVN’s present intent, beliefs or expectations, but forward-looking statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by SEVN’s forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond SEVN’s control. For example:

This press release references a recent loan closed and SEVN’s ability to continue to originate loans, which may imply that SEVN will close additional loans and that its business will improve as a result. However, SEVN’s business and ability to execute loans and realize its investment objective are subject to various risks, including the competitive nature of the industry in which it operates, as well as other factors, many of which are outside its control, including the potential negative impact on the commercial real estate lending market as a result of inflation, high interest rates, geopolitical risks and possible economic recession. These risks and other factors may prevent SEVN from successfully closing additional loans, executing its business plans and realizing its investment objective. Further, once SEVN invests or commits its remaining capital, its ability to continue to grow and fund loans will be subject to its ability to obtain additional cost-effective capital or to redeploy proceeds from repayments of its loan investments. Additionally, any growth of its loan portfolio may not benefit SEVN if, for example, SEVN does not realize the returns it expects from that growth.

The information contained in SEVN’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including under “Risk Factors” in SEVN’s periodic reports or incorporated therein, identifies other important factors that could cause SEVN’s actual results to differ materially from those stated in or implied by SEVN’s forward-looking statements. SEVN’s filings with the SEC are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

You should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.

Except as required by law, SEVN does not intend to update or change any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129006134/en/