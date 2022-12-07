Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (Nasdaq: RADI) (“Radius” or the “Company”) today announced that Bill Berkman, Co-Chairman and CEO, is scheduled to have a webcast fireside chat on December 6, 2022 at 2:50 PM ET at the 2022 Technology Investors Conference in New York, NY. Ric Prentiss, Global Head of Telecommunications Services Research at Raymond James, will lead the discussion.

Webcast Details:

The event will be webcast live in the News & Events section of the Radius Global Infrastructure’s website under “Events and Presentations” at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.radiusglobal.com%2Fnews-events%2Fevents-presentations. To listen to the webcast, please go to the Company’s website at least 15 minutes before the call to register and to download and install any needed audio software.

An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the presentation at the same location for 14 days.

About the Company:

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc., through its various subsidiaries, is a multinational owner and acquiror of triple net rental streams and real properties leased to wireless operators, wired operators, wireless tower companies, and other digital infrastructure operators as part of their infrastructure required to deliver a wide range of services.

For further information see https%3A%2F%2Fwww.radiusglobal.com%3Cspan%3E.%3C%2Fspan%3E

