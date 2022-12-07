At AWS re:Invent today, Wipro+Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) announced the launch of Wipro Data Intelligence Suite, a one-stop solution for accelerating cloud modernization and data monetization, focused on modernizing data estates, including data stores, pipelines and visualizations, running on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Wipro+Data+Intelligence+Suite offers reliable and secure means to migrate from existing platforms and fragmented legacy systems to the cloud.

“Today, cloud architectures are enabling companies to transform their legacy systems, allowing them to develop business innovations, optimize costs, and enhance agility,” said Sudhir Kesavan, Senior Vice President & Global Head of Cloud Transformation, %3Cb%3EWipro+FullStride+Cloud+Services%3C%2Fb%3E, Wipro Limited. “We’re excited to put these benefits in reach for our clients using Wipro’s FullStride Cloud Services’ full-stack approach in collaboration with AWS.”

In conjunction with a clearly defined cloud migration strategy, Wipro Data Intelligence Suite offers a standardized platform that supports each phase of the migration process. With a comprehensive approach, enterprises can unlock new opportunities while avoiding stability, latency, or data loss issues.

Wipro Data Intelligence Suite enables an end-to-end automation of a company’s cloud migration journey, ensuring that businesses can gain business value quickly while mitigating migration risks. It delivers an efficient, reliable pathway to cloud-driven modernizations that set the stage for accelerated workflows and enhanced data analytics operations. Its innovative suite of accelerators and ready-to-deploy modules allow enterprises to develop an effective strategy for migrating legacy applications and data to the cloud, as well as prioritizing their cloud investments.

“The scalability, security, and stability of AWS’s cloud-based architecture, together with Wipro’s Data Intelligence Suite, increases productivity, reduces migration costs, and drives faster time to market,” said Sriram Narasimhan, Senior Vice President and Global Head of %3Cb%3EData+%26amp%3B+Analytics%3C%2Fb%3E, Wipro Limited. “In today’s rapidly changing world, we take pride in the ability to deliver seamless transformation that simplifies technology complexities and enhance business value for our clients.”

For more information on the Wipro Data Intelligence Suite, please visit: Wipro+Data+Intelligence+Suite

