TD+SYNNEX announced today the addition of two global Amazon Web Services (AWS) Competencies, making it one of the few AWS Distribution Partners to reach this level of achievement in the AWS Competency program.

Specifically, TD SYNNEX has achieved the AWS Government Competency and AWS Education Competency, as well as important program designations in the AWS Managed Service Provider (MSP) Program, AWS Public Sector Partner (PSP) program, and AWS GovCloud (U.S.) Service Delivery program.

In January 2022, TD SYNNEX announced+a+new+strategic+collaboration+agreement+with+AWS, which provides investment in resources to help small and medium-sized businesses and public sector organizations expand their digital business offerings by leveraging an enhanced range of AWS services.

“The business has made amazing progress in these early stages of our new strategic collaboration agreement with AWS,” said Sergio Farache, chief strategy officer, TD SYNNEX. “The capabilities we are building in our global AWS business enable us to add value and strength to both Services and Software Partners at any stage in their AWS Partner journey.”

TD SYNNEX became one of the first AWS distributors to achieve AWS+Cloud+Management+Tools+%28CMT%29+Competency in March 2022, which recognized the TD SYNNEX StreamOne Ion platform for meeting the security and compliance checks and demonstrating advanced AWS management capabilities focused on cost optimization and governance for AWS resellers.

“TD SYNNEX has been a great partner by enabling us to build and scale our AWS practice,” said Nic Perez, Cloud CTO for ThunderCat Technology. “The partnership we have with TD SYNNEX has enabled the ThunderCat team to focus on our customers’ mission objectives with confidence in knowing that they have a high performing and responsive team supporting them.”

Achieving the AWS Government Competency and AWS Education Competency differentiates TD SYNNEX as an APN member that has developed and deployed innovative technology and solutions that leverage AWS services in these industries.

Similarly, the AWS GovCloud (U.S.) Service Delivery designation will help Services Partners working with TD SYNNEX to drive growth with AWS Public Sector customers globally, especially in the federal space, while the AWS MSP program enables Services and Software Partners to add 24/7 AWS Managed Services capabilities for their customers.

A complete list of TD SYNNEX’s AWS qualifications can be found on the Tech Data AWS Partner Network (APN) site here.

Learn more about TD SYNNEX Cloud Solutions at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.techdata.com%2Ftdcloud.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’s 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

