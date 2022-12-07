Pioneer Closed End Funds Required Notice to Shareholders Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a)

The following closed-end funds reported sources of distribution for November and this fiscal year to date.

Distribution Period: November 2022

Ticker

Taxable Funds

Distribution Amount Per Share

HNW

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc.

$0.0900

PHT

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc.

$0.0575

Ticker

Tax-Exempt Funds

Distribution Amount Per Share

MAV

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc.

$0.0440

MHI

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc.

$0.0480

MIO

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc.

$0.0630

The following tables set forth estimates of the character of the current distribution and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: Net Investment Income; Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains; Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains or Return of Capital. All amounts are expressed per common share.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMER: HNW)

Percentage

Total

Percentage Make up

Make up of

Cumulative

of Total Cumulative

Current

Current

Distributions

Distributions

Distribution

Distribution

Fiscal Year to Date

Fiscal Year to Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0877

97.4%

$0.6553

87.4%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.0%

$0.0000

0.0%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.0%

$0.0000

0.0%

Return of Capital

$0.0023

2.6%

$0.0947

12.6%

Total per Common Share

$0.0900

100.0%

$0.7500

100.0%

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PHT)

Percentage

Total

Percentage Make up

Make up of

Cumulative

of Total Cumulative

Current

Current

Distributions

Distributions

Distribution

Distribution

Fiscal Year to Date

Fiscal Year to Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0537

93.4%

$0.4750

96.0%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.0%

$0.0000

0.0%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.0%

$0.0000

0.0%

Return of Capital

$0.0038

6.6%

$0.0200

4.0%

Total per Common Share

$0.0575

100.0%

$0.4950

100.0%

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE: MAV)

Percentage

Total

Percentage Make up

Make up of

Cumulative

of Total Cumulative

Current

Current

Distributions

Distributions

Distribution

Distribution

Fiscal Year to Date

Fiscal Year to Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0279

63.4%

$0.2616

77.9%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.0%

$0.0000

0.0%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.0%

$0.0000

0.0%

Return of Capital

$0.0161

36.6%

$0.0744

22.1%

Total per Common Share

$0.0440

100.0%

$0.3360

100.0%

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: MHI)

Percentage

Total

Percentage Make up

Make up of

Cumulative

of Total Cumulative

Current

Current

Distributions

Distributions

Distribution

Distribution

Fiscal Year to Date

Fiscal Year to Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0306

63.8%

$0.2634

84.4%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.0%

$0.0000

0.0%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.0%

$0.0000

0.0%

Return of Capital

$0.0174

36.3%

$0.0486

15.6%

Total per Common Share

$0.0480

100.0%

$0.3120

100.0%

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE: MIO)

Percentage

Total

Percentage Make up

Make up of

Cumulative

of Total Cumulative

Current

Current

Distributions

Distributions

Distribution

Distribution

Fiscal Year to Date

Fiscal Year to Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0353

56.0%

$0.2899

67.1%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.0%

$0.0000

0.0%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.0%

$0.0000

0.0%

Return of Capital

$0.0277

44.0%

$0.1421

32.9%

Total per Common Share

$0.0630

100.0%

$0.4320

100.0%

Notes
Investors should not necessarily draw any conclusions about the funds' investment performance from the amount of these distributions.

Each fund estimates that a portion of its distribution does not represent income or realized capital gains. Therefore, such portion of its distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur when some or all of the money invested in the fund is returned to the investor. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the fund's investment performance and should not be considered "yield" or "income."

The amounts and sources of distributions reported under the notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources for tax reporting purposes will depend upon each fund's investment experience during the remainder of its respective fiscal year and may be subject to change based on tax regulations. Each fund will provide investors with a Form(s) 1099 for the calendar year that explains how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The funds are closed-end investment companies. Four of these funds trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the following symbols: MHI, MAV, PHT, and MIO; HNW trades on the NYSEAMER.

Keep in mind, distribution rates are not guaranteed. A fund’s distribution rate may be affected by numerous factors, including changes in actual or projected investment income, the level of undistributed net investment income, if any, and other factors. Closed-end funds, unlike open-end funds, are not continuously offered. Once issued, common shares of closed-end funds are bought and sold in the open market through a stock exchange and frequently trade at prices lower than their net asset value. Net Asset Value (NAV) is total assets less total liabilities divided by the number of common shares outstanding. For performance data on Amundi US’ closed-end funds, please call 800-225-6292 or visit our closed-end pricing page.

About Amundi US
Amundi US is the US business of Amundi, Europe’s largest asset manager by assets under management and ranked among the ten largest globally[1]. Boston is one of Amundi’s six main global investment hubs[2] and offers a broad range of fixed-income, equity, and multi-asset investment solutions in close partnership with wealth management firms, distribution platforms, and institutional investors across the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

With our financial and extra-financial research capabilities and long-standing commitment to responsible investment, Amundi is a key player in the asset management landscape. Amundi clients benefit from the expertise and advice of 5,400[3] team members and market professionals in 36 countries[3]. A subsidiary of the Crédit Agricole group and listed on the Paris stock exchange, Amundi currently manages approximately $1.856 trillion of assets[3].

Amundi, a Trusted Partner, working every day in the interest of our clients and society

www.amundi.com%2Fus

Follow us on linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Famundi-us%2F and twitter.com%2Famundi_us.

1 Source: IPE “Top 500 Asset Managers” published in June 2022, based on assets under management as of 12/31/2021

2 Boston, Dublin, London, Milan, Paris, and Tokyo

3 Amundi data as of 9/30/22

Amundi Distributor US, Inc., Member SIPC+%0A
60 State Street, Boston, MA 02109
©2022 Amundi Asset Management US

