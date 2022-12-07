ROUND ROCK, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2022 / AYRO, Inc. (Nasdaq:AYRO) ("AYRO" or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of electric, purpose-built delivery vehicles and solutions for micro distribution, micro mobility, and last-mile delivery, today announced that AYRO Chief Executive Officer Tom Wittenschlaeger will present a corporate overview at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: Virtual 2022 being held December 6-8, 2022.

Presentation Date: Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Time: 10:30am ET

Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2937/47200

Mr. Wittenschlaeger will be available for one-on-one meetings on day one of the conference. To attend the conference and request a meeting, register here:

https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

About AYRO, Inc.

AYRO designs and produces zero emission vehicles and systems that redefine the very nature of sustainability. Our goal is to craft solutions in a way that leaves minimal impact on not only carbon emissions, but the space itself. From tire tread, fuel cells, sound, and even discordant visuals, we apply engineering and artistry to every element of our product mix. The AYRO Vanish is the first in this new product roadmap. For more information, visit: www.ayro.com.

For investor inquiries:

CORE IR

[email protected]

516-222-2560

SOURCE: AYRO, Inc.

