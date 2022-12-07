L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX, Financial) announced today receiving its first-ever Popular Science %26ldquo%3BBest+of+What%26rsquo%3Bs+New%26rdquo%3B award for groundbreaking technology that can turn virtually any vehicle with a cargo bed into a mobile weapons system that can engage ground and airborne targets.

Earning a 2022 Popular Science “best of” award in the Emergency Services and Defense category, the L3Harris VAMPIRE system is ideally suited to help protect against attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. (Photo: L3Harris)

The L3Harris Vehicle+Agnostic+Modular+Palletized+ISR+Rocket+Equipment, or VAMPIRE™, earned a “best of” award in the Emergency Services and Defense category. The system is tailored to meet the Department of Defense’s urgent request to provide+critical+defense+assets to Ukraine to protect against attacks on civilian infrastructure.

“VAMPIRE answered DoD’s call for a quickly produced capability that will help the people of Ukraine and hopefully save lives,” said Luke Savoie, ISR President, L3Harris. “This award speaks volumes about the L3Harris team and demonstrates what is possible using raw ingenuity, creativity and forward thinking in responding to our customers’ needs.”

L3Harris submitted its VAMPIRE prototype to DoD in April and was selected in August as part of DoD’s $3 billion security assistance package under the Ukraine+Security+Assistance+Initiative. The company began field testing the original prototype in 2021 and continued range and durability tests of an advanced prototype in summer 2022.

A modular, multi-purpose weapons system that can be used against ground and air threats – including unmanned aerial vehicles – VAMPIRE’s mission management system integrates an advanced+WESCAM+MX-10+RSTA+targeting+sensor with its weapons station, allowing an operator to quickly and accurately engage targets. The low-cost, highly accurate Advanced Precision Kill Weapons System rocket was selected specifically for use in Ukraine and provides increased lethality for engaging small or soft targets when combined with L3Harris’ proximity+fuze.

Popular+Science%26rsquo%3Bs+%26ldquo%3BBest+of+What%26rsquo%3Bs+New%26rdquo%3B+Awards celebrate the most exciting and groundbreaking innovations of the year, highlighting revolutionary inventions helping to improve our daily lives, our society and our planet.

