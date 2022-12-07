FOX Business Network (FBN) ended the month of November again besting the competition, marking eight consecutive months as the leader of business news, according to Nielsen Media Research. Additionally, the network surpassed CNBC in total day viewers for the second consecutive month and beat it in market hours for the sixth straight month. Kudlow (weekdays, 4 PM/ET)scored its 14th straight monthly win over CNBC’s Closing Bell, pulling in 350,000 total viewers, its highest rated 4 PM/ET month ever with viewers. For the ninth successive month, the program placed first among business news programs.

FBN’s pre-market program Mornings with Maria(weekdays, 6-9 AM/ET) also defeated Squawk Box, averaging 124,000 in total viewers compared to CNBC’s 112,000 and delivering double digit advantages year-over-year (16% advantage with P2+; 15% advantage with A25-54). Hosted by Stuart Varney, FBN’s signature three-hour market-open program Varney & Co. (weekdays, 9 AM-12 PM/ET) garnered 300,000 total viewers, joining Kudlow as the network’s two top-rated programs, and outpacing CNBC’s Squawk on the Street/Techcheck for the ninth consecutive month. CAVUTO: Coast to Coast (weekdays, 12-2 PM/ET) achieved a 23% increase in viewers year-over-year (2022: 187,000 P2+ vs. 2021: 152,000 P2+) while Making Money with Charles Payne (weekdays, 2 PM/ET) saw a 22% increase in viewers and a 10% increase with the A25-54 demo and The Claman Countdown (weekdays, 3 PM/ET) posted a 29% advantage year-over-year in viewers and a 12% increase with the A25-54 demo.

FOX Business Tonight (weekdays, 5 PM/ET) notched its highest-rated month ever in viewers, earning 196,000 P2+, a 26% advantage over CNBC’s Fast Money/Options Action (156,000 P2+) and 10% growth since 2021. The Evening Edit with Elizabeth MacDonald (weekdays, 6 PM/ET) trounced CNBC’s Mad Money for the sixth consecutive month and marked a 40% advantage over CNBC in viewers (FBN: 182,000 P2+ vs. CNBC: 130,000 PT+). Kennedy (Monday-Thursday, 7 PM/ET) hosted by Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery outperformed the competition on CNBC, ending November delivering its highest rated month in the show’s history with 130,000 viewers.

FBN’s third season of FBN Prime continued to show growth in November with nearly all programming yielding double digit year-over-year advantages including How America Works (Mondays, 8 PM/ET; +4% YOY), Historic Battles for America (Tuesdays, 8 PM/ET; +81% YOY), American Dynasty (Tuesdays, 9 PM/ET; +84% YOY), American Dream Home (Wednesdays, 9 & 9:30 PM/ET; +14% YOY), Duck Family Treasure (Thursdays, 8 PM/ET; +11% YOY) and American Gold (Thursdays, 9 PM/ET; +12% YOY).

FBN garnered nine of the top 10 cable news programs with affluent viewers with FBN Prime’s American Dynasty leading the pack among the 25-54 demo for the month, delivering an average median income of $202,600. The program was also the most affluent year to date with an average income of $180,200. American Built (Mondays, 9 & 9:30 PM/ET), American Dream Home, Varney & Co., Kudlow, Cavuto: Coast to Coast, Wall Street Journal at Large (Fridays, 7:30-8 PM/ET), The Claman Countdown and Mornings with Maria placed among the top 10 for the month, netting an average income of $133,200 or greater, while The Claman Countdown, American Gold, Making Money with Charles Payne and FOX Business Tonight and Making Money with Charles Payne rounded out the top 20, each delivering an audience with a median income of $124,900 or greater.

***Below is the data according to Nielsen Media Research

Ratings for the month of November 2022

Business Day (9:30 AM-5 PM/ET)

FBN: 234,000 total viewers and 23,000 A25-54

CNBC: 192,000 total viewers and 33,000 A25-54

Market Hours (9 AM-4 PM/ET)

FBN: 223,000 total viewers and 23,000 A25-54

CNBC: 194,000 total viewers and 33,000 A25-54

Total Day (6 AM-6 AM/ET)

FBN: 147,000 total viewers and 18,000 A25-54

CNBC: 144,000 total viewers and 32,000 A25-54

