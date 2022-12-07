Zeta+Global (NYSE: ZETA), a cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers marketers to acquire, grow, and retain customers more efficiently, today announced record-setting results for its Zeta Marketing Platform (ZMP). Leading up to the kick-off of this holiday season, the uncertainty around today’s inflationary economy and signals of a pullback in consumer spending had concerned marketers, who are currently challenged with achieving more with less resources. In fact, according to a Zeta+survey+from+October+2022, nearly 60% of consumers indicated that Black Friday and Cyber Monday were not going to be a major influence on their purchasing behavior this year.

However, with the dust from this holiday weekend all but settled, the allure of Black Friday and Cyber Monday marketing campaigns have proven to still be a powerfully effective way for retail brands to acquire, grow, and retain customers. According+to+the+National+Retail+Federation, the Thanksgiving holiday weekend drew a record 196.7 million shoppers, which grew by nearly 17 million from 2021 and is the highest figure over a 5-year period.This sharp increase resulted from higher product prices, higher consumer spending thresholds than previously indicated, and ultimately more efficient and effective digital marketing.

This was evidenced by record levels of activity within the ZMP from Thanksgiving weekend (November 24 – 28, 2022), with brands continuing to place an emphasis on individualized marketing experiences powered by consumer identity and intent to reach their holiday sales goals. This year, the ZMP is reporting:

+8% YoY increase in consumer digital consumption on Black Friday

in consumer digital consumption on Black Friday 3x higher open rates YoY from customer email campaigns

from customer email campaigns +67% YoY increase in omnichannel digital messages served

in omnichannel digital messages served +194% YoY increase in unique open rates for email campaigns

in unique open rates for email campaigns +45% YoY increase in unique click rates

in unique click rates +64% YoY increase in ad impressions served to online shoppers

These record increases indicate a larger trend from Zeta Marketing Platform customers: the desire to simplify their marketing tech stacks with the ability to understand, connect, and engage with consumers on an individual level – capitalizing on their unique interests, preferences, and intent to purchase – to achieve better results for their marketing programs.

“Marketers have the challenge of the perfect storm over this holiday season: macro-economic forces, indications of consumers pulling back their spending, and budget and resource cuts within their organizations,” said David A. Steinberg, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Zeta Global. “With the Zeta Marketing Platform, our customers were able to target consumers who are most likely to purchase, engage with them in the right channels, and create better experiences that drive marketing efficiencies to achieve better results for their marketing programs. We are proud to see our investments have resulted in record usage and activity levels within the Zeta Marketing Platform.”

While Thanksgiving weekend was record-setting, the holiday shopping season has only just begun. According+to+Zeta+survey+data from thousands of consumers in North America, nearly 50% of people plan to do their holiday shopping starting in December – with almost a quarter of them planning to wait until the week before Christmas to purchase gifts. Zeta customers are expected to continue to leverage more sophisticated, efficient digital marketing to reach, engage, and convert consumers to deliver higher return on investment.

About Zeta Global

