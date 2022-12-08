HERZLIYA, Israel and SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomo Technologies Ltd. ( OTMO), the platform powering the mobility economy, today announced a new set of fleet enablement capabilities to support fleet operators as they scale and grow their businesses. The new services available through the Otonomo Smart Mobility Data Platform enable fleet managers greater self-service and ease-of-use, resulting in a highly customized user experience, easily tailored to fleet-focused business needs. New features support Otonomo’s fleet customers by providing the ability to self-serve vehicle attribute data, confirm vehicle connectivity via vehicle identification number (VIN), and deliver a single-pane-of-glass view into both newer connected fleet vehicles and legacy vehicles via hardware-based connectivity. This suite of updates also includes a seamless and intuitive customer-driven onboarding experience for faster time to value.



“Fleet management is a vital business function for many organizations today, from car rental businesses to fleet management companies, mobility as a service (MaaS) providers and beyond,” said Ben Volkow, CEO and co-founder at Otonomo. “However, managing vehicle fleets is highly complex, requiring the right technology and expertise to achieve operational and business goals. Our new set of fleet capabilities deliver a competitive advantage to fleet managers as they seek out ways to streamline and optimize their fleet operations.”

With a focus on continual improvement, Otonomo enables customers to tailor their connected fleet experience according to their business needs. With Attribute Explorer customers can easily review the specific data available in their connected fleet by make, model and year – from speed to fuel/charge level, from oil pressure to tire pressure. Attribute Explorer is available from within the Otonomo interface or via direct API feed.

The complete offering of Otonomo’s new fleet-focused capabilities includes:

Attribute Explorer: View vehicle attributes (vehicle make, model and year) directly in the Otonomo platform and via the API. The Attribute Explorer provides the ability to filter by one or more vehicle attributes, enabling customers to easily and quickly determine which vehicles offer the specific attributes they need within their fleets.

View vehicle attributes (vehicle make, model and year) directly in the Otonomo platform and via the API. The Attribute Explorer provides the ability to filter by one or more vehicle attributes, enabling customers to easily and quickly determine which vehicles offer the specific attributes they need within their fleets. Self-Streaming Data Options : Customers can now set up streaming options on their own, making it easier—particularly for fleet management software solutions (FMS) providers and telematics service providers (TSP)—to easily set up pilots with their customers to evaluate the connected vehicle data from the Otonomo platform.

: Customers can now set up streaming options on their own, making it easier—particularly for fleet management software solutions (FMS) providers and telematics service providers (TSP)—to easily set up pilots with their customers to evaluate the connected vehicle data from the Otonomo platform. Connectivity Check per VIN : Users can more efficiently confirm vehicle connectivity via VIN, verifying if vehicles are connected and more efficiently commence the consent process.

: Users can more efficiently confirm vehicle connectivity via VIN, verifying if vehicles are connected and more efficiently commence the consent process. View Points of a Trip: Points of a trip, such as latitude, longitude and general trip summaries, are now accessible via the Otonomo platform.

Points of a trip, such as latitude, longitude and general trip summaries, are now accessible via the Otonomo platform. Configure Event Rules with Alerts : Alerts can now be added to critical event rules, such as harsh braking, speeding or when a vehicle crosses a geofenced location. For example, a car rental company—which may not be staffed around the clock—can establish a geofence around the physical lot where customers return vehicles. This provides the exact date and time as to when vehicles were returned without requiring any face-to-face interaction.

: Alerts can now be added to critical event rules, such as harsh braking, speeding or when a vehicle crosses a geofenced location. For example, a car rental company—which may not be staffed around the clock—can establish a geofence around the physical lot where customers return vehicles. This provides the exact date and time as to when vehicles were returned without requiring any face-to-face interaction. Telematics Data: Hardware-based telematics can now be accessed via the Otonomo platform, giving fleet managers a single view into all vehicles within their fleet—including newer connected vehicles and older vehicles that still require the use of hardware-based connectivity.

Hardware-based telematics can now be accessed via the Otonomo platform, giving fleet managers a single view into all vehicles within their fleet—including newer connected vehicles and older vehicles that still require the use of hardware-based connectivity. Customer-Driven Onboarding: It is now easier than ever before for fleet managers to self-onboard with the Otonomo platform, begin evaluations, and move to the purchasing stage with the terms and conditions laid out clearly in the platform. Managers can also more quickly self-select the vehicle attributes specific to their company.



The Otonomo Smart Mobility Data Platform provides easy access to a range of proprietary and patented mobility data solutions that power customers’ products and services. It delivers curated, high-quality, multi-layered connected vehicle data, standardized and blurred to remove identifiers; consent-based, VIN-specific data compliant with data privacy regulations; and actionable insights generated using Otonomo machine learning and AI. Customers have used this rich data to:

Provide software-based telematics for key vehicle metrics – vehicle location, speed, harsh driving events and trip information, without aftermarket hardware.

Monitor all connected vehicles in a fleet via a single interface, including critical vehicle metrics such as vehicle status, trip information, current maintenance and alerts.

Help improve the safety of customers and vehicles by automating vehicle maintenance requirements, including alerts for upcoming services, past due maintenance and emergency maintenance needs.

Optimize fleet inventory and protect residual value by tracking elements such as odometer, vehicle usage and maintenance.

To learn more about Otonomo’s Fleet Management programs, please visit: https://otonomo.io/use-cases/fleet-management-car-data/

About Otonomo

Otonomo ( OTMO), the platform powering the mobility economy, is igniting a new generation of mobility experiences and services and is making mobility more accessible, equitable, sustainable and safe. With Otonomo, over 100 providers in the transportation, mobility, insurance, and automotive industries are finally able to harness mobility data and insights and transform them into strategic assets and market advantages.

Our partners gain access to the broadest, most diverse, range of data from connected vehicles, mobile phones, public transport, EV infrastructure, and MaaS with just one contract and one API. Vehicle and multimodal mobility data is reshaped and enriched to provide deep visibility and actionable insights and empower planning, deployment, and operations.

Architected with privacy and security by design, our platform is GDPR, CCPA, and other privacy regulation compliant, ensuring all parties are protected and companies remain privacy compliant across geographies worldwide.

Otonomo has an R&D center in Israel and the UK, with a presence in the United States and Europe.

More information is available at otonomo.io .

