Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a company to watch, supporting Department of Defense (DoD) Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2).

“For JADC2 to succeed, the Department of Defense needs experts in advanced capabilities in network virtualization, optimized delivery, software integration, cloud operations and cyber defense. That, and an unparalleled understanding of the challenge, is exactly what we bring to the table,” said Michael LaRouche, president, National Security and Space sector at SAIC. “This recognition demonstrates SAIC’s role as a transformation agent in JADC2 as we continue to contribute to the success of our nation’s warfighters.”

SAIC has become a leading partner for JADC2. SAIC’s expertise in IT modernization, space, digital engineering and Cloud One enables the company to support core areas of JADC2 and to partner with the government to transform legacy command and control systems into a modern hybrid cloud environment to accelerate decision making and increase mission success.

“SAIC is one of only three companies Frost & Sullivan named as a JADC2 Company To Watch,” said Brad Curran, aerospace and defense principal analyst at Frost & Sullivan. “SAIC received recognition as best in class around Artificial Intelligence and digital engineering innovations, its deep DoD mission understanding and its commercial technology integration capabilities, all of which are required for leading a multi-domain program like JADC2.”

In 2022, SAIC has received more than $500 million in JADC2-related contract awards, including being named in the Advanced+Battle+Management+System+%28ABMS%29+Digital+Infrastructure+Consortium and as lead contractor for the Falconer+Air+Operations+Center+%28AOC%29+Weapon+System+Sustainment work.

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator driving our nation’s technology transformation. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, digital, artificial intelligence and mission solutions. Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective and efficient solutions that are critical to achieving our customers' missions.

We are approximately 26,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. SAIC is an Equal Opportunity Employer, fostering a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion, which is core to our values and important to attract and retain exceptional talent. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $7.4 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

