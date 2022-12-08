8x8%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner+Magic+Quadrant+for+Unified+Communications+as+a+Service%2C+Worldwide1. This is the eleventh consecutive year 8x8 has been recognized as a Leader in this report.

“We believe it’s an honor to be recognized by Gartner as a Magic Quadrant Leader for the eleventh consecutive year because it validates our commitment to providing a highly differentiated offering with our XCaaS single-vendor cloud communications and contact center product,” said Amrit Chaudhuri, Chief Marketing Officer at 8x8, Inc. “In today's uncertain economic times, enterprises recognize the high cost of doing nothing, and are benefiting from moving communications and customer engagement to the cloud. By providing the most complete solution through 8x8 XCaaS, our customers are reducing costs while also achieving high ROI with our single platform approach.”

8x8+Work, which includes enterprise cloud voice, video+meetings, and team+chat capabilities, in a single desktop, mobile, or web experience, supports users in 56 countries and territories with full cloud access to the Public+Switched+Telephone+Network+%28PSTN%29, local numbers, global dialing plans, and emergency services. Organizations relying on Microsoft Teams for collaboration can also utilize the 8x8+Voice+for+Microsoft+Teams Direct Routing as a Service solution and 8x8+Contact+Center+for+Microsoft+Teams for users in those countries. 8x8 is the only UCaaS provider that also has a CCaaS solution that is certified for Teams by Microsoft.

8x8+XCaaS™ (eXperience Communications as a Service™), which includes integrated cloud contact+center, voice, team chat, video meetings, and SMS capabilities in a single-vendor solution, is built on the resilient, secure, and compliant 8x8+eXperience+Communications+Platform™. 8x8 XCaaS offers the highest levels of reliability with the industry’s only financially backed, platform-wide 99.999 percent uptime SLA across an integrated cloud UCaaS and CCaaS solution.

In addition to being named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner+Magic+Quadrant+for+Unified+Communications+as+a+Service%2C+Worldwide, 8x8 has been recognized for eight consecutive years in the Gartner+Magic+Quadrant+for+Contact+Center+as+a+Service2.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

