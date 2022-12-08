Baxter International Inc. ( NYSE:BAX, Financial), a global leader in nutrition therapy, announces the launch of the ExactaMix Pro Automated Compounder, which is expected to be available to customers in the United States in early 2023. ExactaMix Pro will be on display at Baxter’s booth #937 at the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) 2022 Midyear Clinical Meeting taking place Dec. 4 – Dec. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Compounding refers to the process of combining or mixing ingredients to create a medication tailored to the needs of an individual patient. As a leader in parenteral nutrition compounding systems, Baxter provides advanced compounding technologies that help support formulation accuracy, process efficiency and patient safety. ExactaMix Pro builds on the company’s trusted ExactaMix Compounding System, Baxter’s automated nutrition compounder that has been used in more than 1,000 pharmacies and compounding centers and has compounded more than 100 million bags across the world since its introduction. To date, ExactaMix Pro is the first and only automated compounder certified to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-recognized UL 2900-2-1 cybersecurity standard.

“ExactaMix Pro combines enhanced security with more intuitive and efficient features and greater processing power as compared to ExactaMix,” said Jorge Vasseur, general manager, Clinical Nutrition at Baxter. “The result is an automated compounder that helps simplify common pharmacy tasks, offers stronger data reporting capabilities and delivers a better overall customer experience.”

To help defend against cyber threats, ExactaMix Pro is designed to communicate with file servers using validated digital security certificates. Doing so creates a more secure connection and encrypts data in transit and at rest to help safeguard the device. ExactaMix Pro also runs on a customized version of Linux that incorporates secure boot.

ExactaMix Pro is designed with features that support additional convenience and ease of use. The improved responsiveness of the ExactaMix Pro touchscreen allows it to be used even when double-gloved, and a low battery warning enables timely battery replacement to help avoid disruption to operations. ExactaMix Pro also supports trend analysis with the ability to store up to 15 months of data −­ 10 times that of ExactaMix. Other features include wireless capabilities to simplify device installation and file-sharing, reducing the need for Baxter onsite servicing and downtime.

About Baxter’s Clinical Nutrition Portfolio

Baxter’s broad portfolio of clinical nutrition products includes metabolic monitors, automated nutrition compounders and parenteral nutrition solutions. These tools and solutions help enable clinicians to measure accurately, mix with control and nourish effectively. Our innovative and accessible clinical nutrition products and services are used extensively across a wide array of acute and alternate care settings.

About Baxter

Every day, millions of patients, caregivers and healthcare providers rely on Baxter’s leading portfolio of diagnostic, critical care, kidney care, nutrition, hospital and surgical products used across patient homes, hospitals, physician offices and other sites of care. For more than 90 years, we’ve been operating at the critical intersection where innovations that save and sustain lives meet the healthcare providers who make it happen. With products, digital health solutions and therapies available in more than 100 countries, Baxter’s employees worldwide are now building upon the company’s rich heritage of medical breakthroughs to advance the next generation of transformative healthcare innovations. To learn more, visit www.baxter.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Rx Only: For safe and proper use of the devices mentioned herein, refer to the appropriate Instructions for Use or Operator Manual.

This release includes forward-looking statements concerning potential benefits associated with ExactaMix Pro. The statements are based on assumptions about many important factors, including the following, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements: demand for and market acceptance for new and existing products; product development risks; inability to create additional production capacity in a timely manner or the occurrence of other manufacturing or supply difficulties (including as a result of natural disasters, public health crises and epidemics/pandemics, regulatory actions or otherwise); satisfaction of regulatory and other requirements; actions of regulatory bodies and other governmental authorities; product quality, manufacturing or supply, or patient safety issues; changes in law and regulations; and other risks identified in Baxter's most recent filing on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and other SEC filings, all of which are available on Baxter's website. Baxter does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.

Baxter, ExactaMix Pro and ExactaMix are trademarks of Baxter International Inc.

